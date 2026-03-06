LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

Speculation about GTA 6 pre-orders and pricing slowed after Rockstar removed PlayStation backend IDs that had sparked rumours online

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Begin With PlayStation Database IDs (Image: X)
GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Begin With PlayStation Database IDs (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 6, 2026 21:09:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

Excitement around GTA 6 also known as Grand Theft Auto VI is still very high, but a recent development has slowed down speculation about a possible pre-order or price announcement. The game being developed by Rockstar Games is one of the most anticipated releases in the gaming world. 

GTA 6 Speculation Cools After Rockstar Removes PlayStation Listings

The speculation started when data miners spotted certain game IDs connected to GTA 6 in the PlayStation backend database. Once this was discovered, the information spread quickly online. Many players believed this meant that pre-orders or official price details could be announced very soon. Some gamers even claimed that the game briefly appeared in their “recently played” lists on PlayStation, which made the rumours spread even faster across gaming forums and social media.

However, things changed soon after. Reports started saying that Rockstar Games had removed or delisted those PlayStation IDs. According to one data miner, this move may have been done to slow down the growing rumours and also to prevent players from using a glitch connected to the listings. Later, another data miner confirmed that the IDs had indeed been removed. At the same time, the person clarified that this step does not affect the GTA 6’s planned release schedule.

You Might Be Interested In

GTA 6 Fans React On Reddit As Trailer And Pre-Order Hopes Continue

Reports say that the update led to mixed reactions from fans who made their comments on the GTA 6 subreddit. Some players said the removal was probably just a precaution by Rockstar to avoid confusion or technical problems. Others said they were disappointed because they were hoping for clearer updates from the developer about a possible third trailer or an official pre-order announcement.

Even with this small setback in speculation, excitement around GTA 6 remains extremely strong. According to reports, the game’s parent company, Take‑Two Interactive, has already confirmed that the game is planned to release on November 19. Marketing for the game is also expected to increase during the summer months. Physical copies of the game are likely to be part of the marketing campaign as well.

There are also reports that Sony could have exclusive marketing rights for the GTA 6. At the same time, new hardware improvements like the PlayStation 5 Pro and its upgraded PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology could help improve the game’s visual quality.

Also Read: Realme C83 Debuts In India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7000mAh Battery At Just Rs…

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GTA 6GTA 6 Release Datelatest news

RELATED News

Realme C83 Debuts In India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7000mAh Battery At Just Rs…

Motorola Introduces Edge 70 Fusion: Sony LYT-710 Sensor, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Processor And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses: Lawsuit Claims Employees Reviewed Users’ Private Clips’ – From Sex To Nudity To Bathroom Breaks

Oppo K14 5G To Debut In India: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Check All Features And Launch Date

Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

LATEST NEWS

Chardham Yatra 2026 Registration: Check Schedule For Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Pilgrimage Begins On THIS Date

India vs Australia One-Off Pink-Ball Test Live Streaming Free: When, Where And How to Watch India vs Australia One-Off Pink Ball Test Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

‘No Deal Except Unconditional Surrender’: Donald Trump Warns Islamic Regime As He Introduces ‘Make Iran Great Again Slogan’ Amid Escalating Middle East War

Russia Sharing US Military Intelligence With Iran? New Report Raises Alarm As Tehran’s Strikes Grow More Precise

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

Drones, Missiles And Blackouts: Iranians Trapped In Deepening Crisis As Israel Intensifies Bombing In Coordinated Attacks With Mossad

Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Iran President Pezeshkian Says ‘Some Countries’ Begin Mediation Efforts To End War, Urges Talks To Focus On US & Israel Over ‘Underestimating Iranian People’

Deadly Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes: UN Report Reveals Women And Children Account For Most Victims During Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs
GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs
GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs
GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

QUICK LINKS