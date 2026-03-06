GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

Excitement around GTA 6 also known as Grand Theft Auto VI is still very high, but a recent development has slowed down speculation about a possible pre-order or price announcement. The game being developed by Rockstar Games is one of the most anticipated releases in the gaming world.

GTA 6 Speculation Cools After Rockstar Removes PlayStation Listings

The speculation started when data miners spotted certain game IDs connected to GTA 6 in the PlayStation backend database. Once this was discovered, the information spread quickly online. Many players believed this meant that pre-orders or official price details could be announced very soon. Some gamers even claimed that the game briefly appeared in their “recently played” lists on PlayStation, which made the rumours spread even faster across gaming forums and social media.

However, things changed soon after. Reports started saying that Rockstar Games had removed or delisted those PlayStation IDs. According to one data miner, this move may have been done to slow down the growing rumours and also to prevent players from using a glitch connected to the listings. Later, another data miner confirmed that the IDs had indeed been removed. At the same time, the person clarified that this step does not affect the GTA 6’s planned release schedule.

GTA 6 Fans React On Reddit As Trailer And Pre-Order Hopes Continue

Reports say that the update led to mixed reactions from fans who made their comments on the GTA 6 subreddit. Some players said the removal was probably just a precaution by Rockstar to avoid confusion or technical problems. Others said they were disappointed because they were hoping for clearer updates from the developer about a possible third trailer or an official pre-order announcement.

Even with this small setback in speculation, excitement around GTA 6 remains extremely strong. According to reports, the game’s parent company, Take‑Two Interactive, has already confirmed that the game is planned to release on November 19. Marketing for the game is also expected to increase during the summer months. Physical copies of the game are likely to be part of the marketing campaign as well.

There are also reports that Sony could have exclusive marketing rights for the GTA 6. At the same time, new hardware improvements like the PlayStation 5 Pro and its upgraded PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology could help improve the game’s visual quality.

Also Read: Realme C83 Debuts In India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7000mAh Battery At Just Rs…