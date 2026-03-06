LIVE TV
Realme C83 Debuts In India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7000mAh Battery At Just Rs…

Realme C83 5G launched in India with a 7,000mAh battery, 6.7-inch 144Hz display, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It starts at Rs13,499, runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7, and will be available on Flipkart from March 7 in two colours.

Realme C83 launched in India
Realme C83 launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 6, 2026 15:50:13 IST

Realme C83 Debuts In India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7000mAh Battery At Just Rs…

Realme has rolled out a new smartphone in India under budget segment, Realme C83 5G. The company has recently introduced the Realme Narzo Power, which is packed with massive 10,001mAh Battery. The newly launched C83 is packed with a 7,000mAh battery. The device comes in two colours and will be sold through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. 

Realme C83 Features and Specification 

The device features a 6.7-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on a 6nm process paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. 

The device is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 15W wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging. The company claims 4 years of smooth and lag free performance. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 13MP primary sensor and on the front, it features a 5MP sensor for selfie and video calling. The device supports 1080p/30 FPS video recording. The device runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. 

The company claims that the newly launched device is backed by a 5,334mm Airflow VC cooling system. The device comes with an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

Talking about design, the newly launched C83 5G has a rectangular outline with a triple camera cutout accompanied by a flash. The phone has a waterdrop notch in the front. 

Realme C83 Price and Availability 

The Realme C83 price starts at Rs 13,499 for the base variant offering 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes for Rs 14,999 whereas the top storage variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs 17,499. The device is available with an interest-free EMI option of up to six months, making it an accessible option for budget conscious buyers. 

The phone will go live on sale on 7th March on Flipkart and Realme online store. The device comes in two colour options Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green. 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:50 PM IST
