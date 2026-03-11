LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Who Is Anshula Kapoor? Arjun Kapoor's Sister Swears By THIS Packing Trick For A Hassle- Free Travel Guide

Who Is Anshula Kapoor? Arjun Kapoor's Sister Swears By THIS Packing Trick For A Hassle- Free Travel Guide

Entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor seems to have discovered an easy system that makes travel preparation far more organised and stress-free.

Anshula Kapoor (Photo: IG)
Anshula Kapoor (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 11, 2026 15:03:17 IST

Who Is Anshula Kapoor? Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Swears By THIS Packing Trick For A Hassle- Free Travel Guide

Anshula Kapoor is an Indian entrepreneur, social media influencer, and a prominent member of the Kapoor film family. As the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, and the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, she has successfully carved out her own niche beyond Bollywood. She is the founder of Fankind, a unique fundraising platform that connects fans with celebrities to raise money for various charities.

Beyond her business ventures, Anshula is a vocal advocate for body positivity and mental health, often using her social media presence to share raw, unfiltered content that challenges traditional beauty standards. In 2025, she expanded her public profile by participating in the Amazon Prime reality series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. 

Instead of rushing to pack before every trip, Anshula Kapoor follows a smart routine that keeps her travel essentials organised and ready. Take a look

Packing for a trip can often turn into a last-minute scramble—chargers go missing, toiletries are forgotten, and suitcases are packed in a rush. Entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor, however, appears to have found a simple solution that keeps travel preparation organised and almost effortless.

One of her most useful habits is maintaining a “travel bin”. This is a container where she stores items that are only used while travelling. Rather than pulling products from her everyday bathroom shelf, she keeps a ready-to-go toiletry kit and a small collection of travel essentials inside the bin.

When it is time to leave for a trip, she simply transfers these items into her suitcase. Because everything already has a designated place, it reduces the chances of forgetting important items like adapters, chargers or basic medicines.

And the most important tip? A running checklist on her Notes app, adding items that need to be restocked after each trip so the travel bin is always ready for the next getaway.

Her travel kit includes a mix of practical and comfort items. Basic health essentials such as medicines, masks, nasal sprays and electrolyte sachets help deal with fatigue or motion sickness during long journeys.

She also carries a few items that make hotel stays easier. A small mirror, portable fan and travel steam iron can make a room feel more convenient during longer trips. Entertainment items such as a portable speaker or an extra Fire TV Stick are also packed so that downtime in the hotel feels more relaxed.

Technology is another important part of the kit. Extra power banks, charging cables, universal converters and luggage trackers like Airtags help ensure devices stay powered and bags are easy to locate.

Cleaning essentials like wet wipes and hand sanitiser are also always included, especially when travelling through busy airports and flights.

The easiest way to build a similar system is to keep duplicate items. A second set of chargers, cables and small toiletries can stay in the bin permanently so they are always ready for the next trip. Keeping a luggage weighing scale in the same container can also help avoid last-minute surprises at the airport.

Finally, it helps to maintain a simple checklist on your phone. After returning home, note anything that needs replacing so the bin stays ready for the next journey.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:03 PM IST
Who Is Anshula Kapoor? Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Swears By THIS Packing Trick For A Hassle- Free Travel Guide

