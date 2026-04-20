LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Motherless american express manager kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS Amravati MMS asim munir Motherless american express manager kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS Amravati MMS asim munir Motherless american express manager kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS Amravati MMS asim munir Motherless american express manager kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS Amravati MMS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Motherless american express manager kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS Amravati MMS asim munir Motherless american express manager kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS Amravati MMS asim munir Motherless american express manager kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS Amravati MMS asim munir Motherless american express manager kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS Amravati MMS
LIVE TV
Live

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh

🕒 Updated: April 20, 2026 17:43:55 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Catch all the LIVE SCORE and updates from the second ODI here on NewsX.com

Bangladesh host New Zealand in second ODI. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)
Bangladesh host New Zealand in second ODI. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and UPDATES:  Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh. Nathan Smith and William O’Rourke strike early as New Zealand dent Bangladesh in 199 chase in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh lost Saif Hassan (8) and Soumay Sarkar (8) cheaply as both batters failed to apply themselves. Hosts Bangladesh lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match, but had a rough start to the second. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana rattled the opposition with his express pace. New Zealand were eventually bundled out for 198.

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
 
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke

Catch BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 17:43 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: BAN 172/4

    29 overs done and dusted. Bangladesh need just 27 runs to win the 2nd ODI…

  • 17:32 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Updates and Score: BAN 166/4 After 28 Overs

    28 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 166/4 as just 33 runs needed. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets to his half-century. 

  • 17:19 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score: BAN 161/4 After 26 Overs

    26 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 161/4 with just 38 runs needed to win. Najmul Hossain Shanto inching towards his fifty. 

  • 17:08 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: BAN 155/4 After 25

    25 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 155/4 with 44 runs requiring to win. 

  • 15:29 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: Perfect Start For The BlackCaps!

    OUT! Cleaned up! Nathan Smith strikes in the very first over and New Zealand have the breakthrough they wanted. A beauty of a delivery, on a good length, jagging back into Saif Hassan. He’s caught in the crease, feet going nowhere, completely beaten by the movement. The ball stays a touch low and crashes into the off stump. Bangladesh 8/1 in 1 over vs New Zealand (198) in Dhaka 

Load More
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh

QUICK LINKS