BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Catch all the LIVE SCORE and updates from the second ODI here on NewsX.com
BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh. Nathan Smith and William O’Rourke strike early as New Zealand dent Bangladesh in 199 chase in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh lost Saif Hassan (8) and Soumay Sarkar (8) cheaply as both batters failed to apply themselves. Hosts Bangladesh lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match, but had a rough start to the second. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana rattled the opposition with his express pace. New Zealand were eventually bundled out for 198.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke
29 overs done and dusted. Bangladesh need just 27 runs to win the 2nd ODI…
28 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 166/4 as just 33 runs needed. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets to his half-century.
26 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 161/4 with just 38 runs needed to win. Najmul Hossain Shanto inching towards his fifty.
25 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 155/4 with 44 runs requiring to win.