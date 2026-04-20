BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Catch all the LIVE SCORE and updates from the second ODI here on NewsX.com

Bangladesh host New Zealand in second ODI. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads Charge For Bangladesh. Nathan Smith and William O’Rourke strike early as New Zealand dent Bangladesh in 199 chase in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh lost Saif Hassan (8) and Soumay Sarkar (8) cheaply as both batters failed to apply themselves. Hosts Bangladesh lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match, but had a rough start to the second. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana rattled the opposition with his express pace. New Zealand were eventually bundled out for 198.

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana



New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke

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