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Home > India News > Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch

Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch

A hidden mobile phone camera found in a women’s restroom at Ruby General Hospital has triggered outrage.

Ruby Hospital Kolkata (IMAGE: X)
Ruby Hospital Kolkata (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 20, 2026 15:57:53 IST

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Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch

RUBY HOSPITAL HIDDEN CAMERA: A disturbing scene unfolded at Ruby General Hospital when women using the restroom discovered a hidden mobile phone camera inside. They spotted the device, figured out what was going on, and immediately sounded the alarm. Reports say a hospital staff member tried to make a run for it with the phone, but people managed to catch him right then and there.

Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal

It’s a huge breach of trust, places like hospitals are supposed to be safe, not somewhere you have to worry about someone spying on you. The police have already been called in, and they’re digging into how long that phone had been in there and whether anybody actually got recorded or if any footage was shared.

The news has people furious, demanding real consequences for whoever was behind this and much better security to keep something like this from happening again.

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How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the shocking video, one user stated, “slap this bastard,,,how could he hide mobile phone in women toilet and one thing how long he was doing this shocking even in hospital OMG.” 

Another said, “It’s Bengal. Not shocking at all. Bengal and Kerala are not safe for women, esp Hindus.” An individual added, “What’s all this that’s happening .. Didi, do something.”

One user expressed, “This is more common than we think.” And, one added, “They should have removed the MASK from his FACE so the world knows his FACE.”  And, one concluded, “Because culprits know that they will escape the justice system.” 

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Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch

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Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch
Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch
Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch
Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch

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