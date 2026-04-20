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Home > Sports News > Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video

Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video

The bizarre incident in Maharashtra is a classic example of "ego vs. sport." On April 12, 2026, the final of the MLA Trophy (also referred to as the Jalgaon Rural MLA Cup) in Dharangaon, Jalgaon district, was brought to a violent halt when the local municipal council president allegedly ordered or drove a tractor onto the pitch mid-match

A still from the video. (Credits: X)
A still from the video. (Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 20, 2026 18:26:29 IST

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Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video

Pitch invasions during cricket matches often take place, which typically feature overly enthusiastic fans rushing onto the field to greet their favorite players before being removed by security. However, in a staggering example of rage during a match, an event in Maharashtra got escalated when a tractor was operated on the field, ultimately ruining the pitch during the match with players on the field.

Local Politician Behind Ruckus?

The event took place on April 12 during the MLA Trophy cricket tournament final in Dharangaon, situated more than 400 km from Mumbai in Jalgaon district. What was intended to be a festive conclusion rapidly turned into a ruckus when a local politician reportedly drove a tractor directly onto the field, ripping it apart and abruptly stopping the match.

As per officials, the person — who is the president of the Dharangaon municipal council — was said to be displeased about not receiving an invitation to the tournament. His annoyance reportedly intensified into an act of vandalism that shocked players, organizers, and onlookers alike.

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Footage from the event, which has now become viral, depicts the tractor traversing the field, tearing up the grass and making it entirely unsuitable for playing. Check out the video here:



No FIR on local politician, says match official

“The council president acted in a fit of rage,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI on Sunday.

The match was immediately called off due to unsafe conditions, as the damaged pitch made it impossible to continue. The sudden disruption also raised concerns about the adequacy of security arrangements at local sporting events, especially those involving teams from nearby villages.

Local police arrived promptly and managed to bring the situation under control. Despite the severity of the incident, no formal complaint was lodged, as organisers chose not to escalate the matter further, according to officials.

Also Read: GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?

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Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video

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Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video
Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video
Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video
Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video

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