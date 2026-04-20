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Home > Sports News > GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?

GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?

Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians in Match 30 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Led by an in-form Shubman Gill, GT seeks a fourth consecutive win to enter the top four, while Hardik Pandya’s MI fights for survival after four straight losses. Get the full match preview, Jasprit Bumrah’s wicketless drought stats, Rohit Sharma’s injury update, and the definitive head-to-head record here.

GT players celebrate after a wicket falls. Image Credit - ANI
GT players celebrate after a wicket falls. Image Credit - ANI

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 20, 2026 16:25:28 IST

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GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?

Gujarat Titans (GT) face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 30 of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. Shubman Gill and his side began their campaign on a sour note with back-to-back losses. Nonetheless, they responded remarkably since then, securing three consecutive victories post those losses. In their previous match, they won against the Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets, successfully chasing a target of 181 in 19.4 overs.

In the meantime, the Mumbai Indians are facing difficulties, sitting at No. 9 on the points table. They triumphed in their first match against the Knight Riders but have subsequently lost the following four. In their previous match, they suffered a thorough defeat by seven wickets against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has held two matches to date in IPL 2026. The typical score in the first innings was 195 from these two games. The captain who wins the toss would prefer to bowl first and restrict the opponent to a score under 200.

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GT vs MI Head To Head Record: 

GT lead with 5 wins in 8 matches against the Mumbai Indians, while the five-time IPL champions have won 3 games. The Titans have kept their grip on the Mumbai Indians, winning all four home matches in Ahmedabad and securing four of the last five meetings between the teams.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – Who will win today?

A bruised Mumbai Indians will have to play out of their skins to defeat an in-form Gujarat Titans. The Shubman Gill-led side stand as favourites to clinch today’s match with in-form batters in their line-up. Also, GT’s bowling has the ability to put any opposition under pressure with their ability. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians’ bowling, apart from the talisman Jasprit Bumrah, has looked unsettled.

GT vs MI Predicted Playing 11s

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
 
Mumbai Indians (MI): Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya (C), Mayank Rawat, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

GT vs MI Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside

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GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?

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GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?

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GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?
GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?
GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?
GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?

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