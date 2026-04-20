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Home > Sports News > Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside

Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside

Rashid Khan Indian Citizenship Offer: Rashid Khan says both countries, India and Australia made approaches, but his answer was immediate and rooted in his commitment to Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Rashid Khan with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 20, 2026 15:50:07 IST

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Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside

Rashid Khan Indian Citizenship Offer: Rashid Khan has grabbed attention with a bold revelation, saying he was once offered Indian citizenship but chose to turn it down. According to a PTI report, the Afghanistan spinner also received a similar offer from Australia, which included the chance to represent them in international cricket. However, Rashid made it clear that he did not want to play for any country other than Afghanistan national cricket team.

This revelation is part of the book Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom, which highlights his journey from Nangarhar to becoming a global cricket star. While Rashid is known for his success in T20 leagues around the world, this story focuses more on his strong sense of loyalty and identity, showing why he chose to stay committed to Afghanistan despite other big opportunities.

“I received such offers from both Australia and India. But I told them, ‘If I don’t play for my country, I won’t play for any other country either,’” he says in the book.

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That statement is the core of the story. It is clear, personal, and leaves no room for confusion. Rashid Khan is not speaking about a casual or uncertain situation — he is talking about a firm decision. Even with big opportunities from other countries, he chose to stay loyal to Afghanistan national cricket team.

What Are the Exact Details?

The episode involving India is explained in more detail in the book. Rashid says the approach happened during the 2023 IPL season, when he was already a key player for Gujarat Titans and one of the biggest stars in the league. According to him, a team official informed him that a senior official from the Indian cricket board wanted to meet him, showing how serious the interest was at the time.

Rashid then recounts the conversation. “I went over and greeted him. We started talking, and he said: ‘The situation in your country is very bad. Come stay in India. We will give you Indian documents, live here, play cricket here.’ I was surprised by what he was saying and didn’t know how to respond.”

He says he chose to handle the moment politely but firmly. “But I smiled and said, ‘Thank you very much. I am playing for my country, Afghanistan.’”

What Fans Once Said About Rashid Khan?

The remarks also bring back an old discussion about Rashid Khan and India. In 2018, after one of his standout IPL performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad, many Indian fans took to social media asking for him to be given Indian citizenship. At the time, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj clarified that such matters were handled by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Meanwhile, former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani firmly stated that Rashid was a matter of national pride for Afghanistan.

However, this time the story feels more important because it comes directly from Rashid himself. It is no longer just a public discussion or fan reaction, but a personal account of a real decision. Over the years, Rashid has built a strong reputation as a global T20 star, playing in leagues around the world. But this moment highlights something even bigger — his deep loyalty to Afghanistan.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

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Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside

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Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside

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Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside
Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside
Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside
Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside

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