WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

India and RCB batter Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, recently visited Vrindavan to seek spiritual guidance and spend some quiet time away from cricket. During their visit, the couple met Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, located at Varah Ghat. They also took part in an ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’, which is a private spiritual conversation where followers seek personal guidance and blessings.

In a video shared by the ashram on its YouTube channel “Bhajan Marg,” Kohli and Anushka are seen sitting quietly among other devotees in a simple setting, listening to the teachings of Premanand Ji Maharaj. They kept a low profile, blending in with the crowd and focusing on the spiritual session. Their calm and respectful presence has been widely appreciated by fans on social media, with many praising them for staying grounded despite their fame.

Virat Kohli at Radha Vatika in Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/kyxhrgJSqn — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 20, 2026

Virat Kohli’s Recent Outing in IPL 2026

Kohli had recently played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Opening the innings, he scored 19 runs off 13 balls. With a five-day break before their next match against Gujarat Titans at the same venue, Kohli chose to use this time for a spiritual visit, something he has been doing more often in recent months.

This visit reflects a growing pattern in Kohli and Anushka’s lifestyle, where they are seen balancing professional commitments with spiritual and personal well-being. This was their third visit to the ashram in the last five months. Earlier this year, they had also travelled to Vrindavan in February, shortly after celebrating their son Akaay’s birthday.

The couple has been visiting the ashram regularly over the past year. In 2025, they visited three times — in January with their children, in May (just a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket), and again in December. These repeated visits show their strong faith and connection with the place.

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