LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Atlee Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

Veteran India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, where they sought spiritual guidance and blessings and engaged in ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ (private spiritual conversation) with Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat, on Monday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 20, 2026 15:11:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

India and RCB batter Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, recently visited Vrindavan to seek spiritual guidance and spend some quiet time away from cricket. During their visit, the couple met Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, located at Varah Ghat. They also took part in an ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’, which is a private spiritual conversation where followers seek personal guidance and blessings.

In a video shared by the ashram on its YouTube channel “Bhajan Marg,” Kohli and Anushka are seen sitting quietly among other devotees in a simple setting, listening to the teachings of Premanand Ji Maharaj. They kept a low profile, blending in with the crowd and focusing on the spiritual session. Their calm and respectful presence has been widely appreciated by fans on social media, with many praising them for staying grounded despite their fame.

Virat Kohli’s Recent Outing in IPL 2026

Kohli had recently played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Opening the innings, he scored 19 runs off 13 balls. With a five-day break before their next match against Gujarat Titans at the same venue, Kohli chose to use this time for a spiritual visit, something he has been doing more often in recent months.

This visit reflects a growing pattern in Kohli and Anushka’s lifestyle, where they are seen balancing professional commitments with spiritual and personal well-being. This was their third visit to the ashram in the last five months. Earlier this year, they had also travelled to Vrindavan in February, shortly after celebrating their son Akaay’s birthday.

The couple has been visiting the ashram regularly over the past year. In 2025, they visited three times — in January with their children, in May (just a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket), and again in December. These repeated visits show their strong faith and connection with the place.

Also Read: BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsIPL 2026rcbVirat Kohli AnushkaVirat Kohli careervirat kohli newsVirat Kohli RCBVirat Kohli runsVirat Kohli spiritual journeyvirat kohli’Virushka

RELATED News

CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series

Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs UAE Match Live In India And Worldwide

IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

GT vs MI IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break Down After Defeat? Viral Video Shows Youngster Upset | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Murder Case: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute Between Neighbours; Police Launch Investigation

‘Ro Mat, Ro Mat’: Passengers Cry, Pray On Fly91 Hyderabad-Hubbali Flight As It Circles Mid-Air For 4 Hours Amid Turbulent Weather – Watch

WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

Pakistani Fashion Label Under Fire For Using Digitally Altered Images Of Alia Bhatt To Promote New Campaign, Fans Say, ‘She Will Sue You’

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard

‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

Review: The Dealer — A Blockbuster on Paper

Review: The Dealer — A Blockbuster on Paper

Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break
WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break
WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break
WATCH Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend ‘Ekantik Vartalaap’ at Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan During IPL 2026 Break

QUICK LINKS