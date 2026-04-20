WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates

WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026 Live Streaming & Channel Broadcast Details: This Monday’s WWE Raw will present one of the most significant episodes following WrestleMania 42, which wrapped up on Sunday in Las Vegas. The PLE experienced several title shifts, alongside Paige’s return and Bianca Belair’s appearance, during which she revealed her pregnancy. Brock Lesnar declared his retirement following his defeat against Oba Femi. In the main event of Night 1, Cody Rhodes successfully defended against Randy Orton but suffered an injury from an Orton attack afterward, while Night 2 concluded with Roman Reigns overcoming CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight title.
The Raw following WrestleMania on April 20 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, let’s examine a thorough preview, along with the match card, updates, and broadcast information for an important episode of WWE Raw this Monday.
Which WWE Superstars Are Confirmed to fight tonight at Raw
The upcoming Monday Night Raw will feature the events in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42.
‘World Heavyweight Champion’ Roman Reigns is bound to appear in the show.
CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Penta, and Jey Uso are also listed as featured superstars who are set to appear.
What Happened on WWE Raw Last Week (April 13 Results)
Lyra Valkyria achieved a significant win against Charlotte Flair in an intensely contested singles match.
LA Knight and The Usos triumphed over The Bloodline (represented by the MFTs) in a frenzied six-man tag team bout.
Kairi Sane triumphed over Iyo Sky in a rapid match that highlighted the speed of both Damage CTRL competitors.
Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee triumphantly overcame Miro (previously known as Rusev) and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.
How to Watch WWE Raw April 20 Live Streaming and TV Broadcast?
|Country/Region
|Time
|
Broadcaster/Platform
|United States, Alaska, Hawaii & Puerto Rico
|08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT (Monday)
|Netflix
|Canada
|08 PM ET (Monday)
|Netflix
|Brazil
|09 PM BRT (Monday)
|Netflix
|Mexico
|06 PM CST (Monday)
|Netflix
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|01 AM BST (Tuesday)
|Netflix
|France
|02 AM CEST (Tuesday)
|Netflix
|Germany
|02 AM CET (Tuesday)
|ProSieben Maxx
|South Africa
|02 AM SAST (Tuesday)
|
SuperSport & Showmax
|Nigeria
|01 AM WAT (Tuesday)
|
SuperSport & Showmax
|Saudi Arabia
|03 AM AST (Tuesday)
|Netflix
|India
|05:30 AM IST (Tuesday)
|Netflix
|Bangladesh
|06:00 AM BST (Tuesday)
|Netflix
|Singapore
|08:00 AM SGT (Tuesday)
|Netflix
|China
|08:00 AM CST (Tuesday)
|iQIYI
|Australia
|10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday)
|Netflix
What Time Does WWE Raw Start Tonight?
WWE Raw is set to begin at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday (April 21).
Also Read: Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video
Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.