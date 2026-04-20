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Home > Sports News > WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates

WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates

WWE Raw, April 20: The "Raw After WrestleMania" erupts from Las Vegas as new World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns makes his first appearance after dethroning CM Punk. Tonight’s historic episode on Netflix features the fallout from Brock Lesnar’s emotional retirement, a critical medical update on Cody Rhodes’ orbital injury, and major NXT call-up rumors.

WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 20, 2026 19:08:56 IST

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WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates

WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026 Live Streaming & Channel Broadcast Details: This Monday’s WWE Raw will present one of the most significant episodes following WrestleMania 42, which wrapped up on Sunday in Las Vegas. The PLE experienced several title shifts, alongside Paige’s return and Bianca Belair’s appearance, during which she revealed her pregnancy. Brock Lesnar declared his retirement following his defeat against Oba Femi. In the main event of Night 1, Cody Rhodes successfully defended against Randy Orton but suffered an injury from an Orton attack afterward, while Night 2 concluded with Roman Reigns overcoming CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight title.

The Raw following WrestleMania on April 20 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, let’s examine a thorough preview, along with the match card, updates, and broadcast information for an important episode of WWE Raw this Monday.

Which WWE Superstars Are Confirmed to fight tonight at Raw

The upcoming Monday Night Raw will feature the events in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42.

You Might Be Interested In

‘World Heavyweight Champion’ Roman Reigns is bound to appear in the show.

CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Penta, and Jey Uso are also listed as featured superstars who are set to appear.

What Happened on WWE Raw Last Week (April 13 Results)

Lyra Valkyria achieved a significant win against Charlotte Flair in an intensely contested singles match.

LA Knight and The Usos triumphed over The Bloodline (represented by the MFTs) in a frenzied six-man tag team bout.

Kairi Sane triumphed over Iyo Sky in a rapid match that highlighted the speed of both Damage CTRL competitors.

Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee triumphantly overcame Miro (previously known as Rusev) and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.

How to Watch WWE Raw April 20 Live Streaming and TV Broadcast?

Country/Region Time
Broadcaster/Platform
United States, Alaska, Hawaii & Puerto Rico 08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT (Monday) Netflix
Canada 08 PM ET (Monday) Netflix
Brazil 09 PM BRT (Monday) Netflix
Mexico 06 PM CST (Monday) Netflix
United Kingdom & Ireland 01 AM BST (Tuesday) Netflix
France 02 AM CEST (Tuesday) Netflix
Germany 02 AM CET (Tuesday) ProSieben Maxx
South Africa 02 AM SAST (Tuesday)
SuperSport & Showmax
Nigeria 01 AM WAT (Tuesday)
SuperSport & Showmax
Saudi Arabia 03 AM AST (Tuesday) Netflix
India 05:30 AM IST (Tuesday) Netflix
Bangladesh 06:00 AM BST (Tuesday) Netflix
Singapore 08:00 AM SGT (Tuesday) Netflix
China 08:00 AM CST (Tuesday) iQIYI
Australia 10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday) Netflix

What Time Does WWE Raw Start Tonight?

WWE Raw is set to begin at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday (April 21).

Also Read: Cricket Rage: Upset Over Not Being Invited To Match, Local Politician Ruins Pitch With Tractor | Video

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WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates

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WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates
WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates
WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates
WWE Raw Tonight, April 20, 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming and Channel Details, Where to Watch & Latest Updates

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