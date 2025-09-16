LIVE | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: A Must Win Game For Both Teams To Qualify For Super 4

LIVE | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9:

Every game is of enormous significance in a highly competitive Asia Cup 2025 Group stage. A much-needed match will be a battle that will determine whether the two teams will gain entry into the Super 4 or not. Afghanistan goes into the game with confidence following a good victory over Hong Kong and Bangladesh under pressure following a poor start.

The batting of the top order in Bangladesh has not performed well yet in Asia Cup 2025. The two openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan Tamim did not perform either, as they only made 19 and 14 against Hong-Kong and were caught as ducks against Sri-Lanka. The only ray of light has been Litton Das who has taken the batting responsibilities on his own shoulder.

In their initial game at the Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan played well and won by 94 runs after scoring 188 runs. Atal and Omarzai established the foundation half-centuries back, and the bowlers were the masters. Afghanistan will now seek to duplicate this entire performance and will insist on a Super 4s appearance and will test the mightier sides such as Bangladesh.

Predicted XI

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (C), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi