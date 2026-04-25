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Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Highlights ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

🕒 Updated: April 25, 2026 19:13:45 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as BFC take on MCFC in Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC AS IT HAPPENED ISL: Bengaluru and Mumbai City FC played out a 0-0 draw at the Kanteerva on Saturday in a match where both sides cancelled out each other. Stay tuned for BFC vs MCFC live score, BFC vs MCFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BFC vs MCFC encounter here on NewsX.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC knows they need to finish the season strong in this game. The Blues have had a rough season, losing important points in important games and not being able to keep up their momentum. The club wants to reset and finish the season stronger, which is why Pep Muñoz took over for Renedy Singh as manager.

The coaching change is still having an effect, but playing at home is a big advantage for Bengaluru. The Sree Kanteerava Stadium has often been a fortress for the Blues, where their well-organised defence and enthusiastic fans can make it hard for other teams to win.

Bengaluru will want to keep the ball, stay tight on defence, and make the most of chances when they come up. More importantly, they need a win to boost their confidence and move up in the standings during this important last stretch of the season.

Bengaluru would also send a strong message that they can still compete with the best teams in the league even though their season has been rocky if they beat one of them.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC comes to Bengaluru with very different goals. The Islanders have had another great season and are still in the running for the top awards. They have been able to play well throughout the season because they have been disciplined, have a good tactical structure, and can manage matches well.

Mumbai have always been able to control the ball, make chances, and win games, even when they are playing away from home. They are one of the best teams in the league because they have a good mix of attacking and defensive players.

There are only a few games left, so every point counts in the race for the title. Mumbai City will know that a win away at Bengaluru could really help them stay near the top of the table.

The Islanders should be confident, patient, and have a clear plan for how to play this game. They think they have a good chance of getting all three points if they play at their usual level.

Head-To-Head

Over the years, Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC have had a number of tough matches against each other. Mumbai City has won 20 times so far in their meetings.

  • Matches played: 20
  • Bengaluru FC wins: 8
  • Mumbai City FC wins: 10
  • Draws: 2

Live Updates

  • 18:55 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC At Full-Time

    That’s it! It’s full-time here at the Kanteerva! Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City play out a 0-0 draw as the title race gets interesting from here on. 

  • 18:48 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC After 90+4 Minutes

    4 minutes have been added on for stoppages!

  • 18:45 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC After 87 Minutes

    Just 4 minutes to go for the match to end and it’s still 0-0! Will we see a winning goal today? 

  • 18:26 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC After 68 minutes

    Bengaluru FC came through Ashique Kuruniyan but Bryan Sanchez failed to reach the layoff as another chance goes begging for the home side! 

  • 18:17 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC After 59 Minutes

    Mumbai City FC in some pressure as Bengaluru FC keep on pressing men forward with their flurry of attacks showed promise. 

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Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Highlights ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

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Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Highlights ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

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Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Highlights ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw
Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Highlights ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw
Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Highlights ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw
Bengaluru vs Mumbai City Highlights ISL: BFC 0-0 MCFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

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