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LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: Focus On MS Dhoni’s CSK Return, KKR Eye First Win

🕒 Updated: April 14, 2026 17:49:38 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, CSK vs KKR live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the CSK vs KKR match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Chepauk here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of CSK vs KKR on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates. Photo IPL Media
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates. Photo IPL Media

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Score: The 22nd match of Indian Premier League 2026 promises an intriguing clash as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams come into this contest with contrasting momentum, making it a crucial fixture in the early phase of the tournament.

Chennai had a rocky start to their campaign, losing three matches on the trot, which raised concerns about their balance and execution. However, they bounced back in style in their previous outing, showcasing their batting depth and bowling firepower. Kolkata, on the other hand, are coming off a heartbreaking defeat and will be eager to fix their issues, especially in the death overs.

CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings Preview

Chennai Super Kings finally found their rhythm after a poor start, registering a convincing 23-run win over Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Chennai produced a dominant display with the bat, piling up an imposing total of 212 runs.

The standout performer was Sanju Samson, who played a sensational knock of 115 runs, anchoring the innings with both aggression and composure. He was well supported by Ayush Mhatre, who contributed a valuable 59, ensuring Chennai maintained momentum throughout the innings.

In the bowling department, Jamie Overton delivered a match-winning spell, picking up four wickets and putting Delhi under immense pressure. Anshul Kamboj also played a crucial role, claiming three wickets and helping seal the victory.

This win will give Chennai a significant boost in confidence. With their top order firing and bowlers stepping up, they will look to build on this momentum and climb up the points table.

CSK vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, suffered a narrow three-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous encounter. Batting first, Kolkata managed to post a competitive total of 181 runs, but their inability to close out the game in the final overs proved costly.

Ajinkya Rahane provided a solid start at the top with a brisk 41 off 24 balls, setting the tone for the innings. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi continued his impressive form with a well-made 45, showcasing maturity beyond his years.

With the ball, Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy were the pick of the bowlers, grabbing two wickets each. However, Kolkata’s bowling unit struggled in the death overs, allowing Lucknow to chase down the target on the final ball.

KKR will need to address their finishing issues, both with bat and ball, if they want to get back to winning ways against a resurgent Chennai side.

CSK vs KKR: Pitch Report – MA Chidambaram Stadium

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is traditionally known for its spin-friendly conditions. The surface here tends to be slow, which often makes stroke-making challenging, especially against quality spin bowling.

In T20 matches, the pitch usually restricts aggressive batting, and fast bowlers may find it difficult to extract pace. Spinners are expected to play a key role once again, particularly in the middle overs.

Teams often prefer to field first at this venue, although chasing is not always straightforward. Batters need to show patience and build their innings carefully rather than relying solely on power-hitting. The average first-innings score in the IPL at this ground hovers around 164, indicating that anything above that could be competitive.

Live Updates

  • 17:46 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2026: KKR Team News

    Matheesha Pathirana has been cleared to play, but he is unlikely to feature against his former side just yet. Meanwhile, another Chepauk-linked player, Varun Chakravarthy, was seen training separately in the nets, though it remains uncertain if Kolkata Knight Riders will bring him straight back into the lineup. 

  • 17:44 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: CSK Team News

    There is no definite update yet on MS Dhoni’s return. Chennai Super Kings are likely to keep him out for at least another match and continue with the same winning lineup.

  • 17:42 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live: KKR Preview

    Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a narrow three-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, despite posting a competitive 181 while batting first. Ajinkya Rahane gave them a quick start with 41 off 24 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi added a steady 45. With the ball, Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy picked up two wickets each, but KKR lost control in the death overs, allowing the game to slip away on the final delivery. They will need to improve their finishing to bounce back against a confident Chennai side.

  • 17:38 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: CSK Preview

    Chennai Super Kings bounced back strongly after a slow start, securing a solid 23-run win over Delhi Capitals. They put up an impressive 212 while batting first, thanks to a brilliant century from Sanju Samson (115) and a crucial 59 from Ayush Mhatre. With the ball, Jamie Overton led the charge with four wickets, while Anshul Kamboj added three to seal the win. The victory will boost Chennai’s confidence as they aim to carry this momentum forward.

  • 16:56 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2026: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all the way from the Chepauk aka MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai! 

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: Focus On MS Dhoni’s CSK Return, KKR Eye First Win

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LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: Focus On MS Dhoni’s CSK Return, KKR Eye First Win

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LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: Focus On MS Dhoni’s CSK Return, KKR Eye First Win
LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: Focus On MS Dhoni’s CSK Return, KKR Eye First Win
LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: Focus On MS Dhoni’s CSK Return, KKR Eye First Win
LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: Focus On MS Dhoni’s CSK Return, KKR Eye First Win

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