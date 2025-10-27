Cyclone Montha Landfall LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Storm Battle Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall has been reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha today as Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall in Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph later this evening or tonight. Check landfall time, where it's heading, path, rain-hit areas, and IMD warnings.

The cyclone is headed towards the coast and expected to make landfall in Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph later this evening or tonight.

There are already reports of rain and strong winds in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and the entire state has been put on high alert. People in low lying areas are being moved to safety and relief camps have been set up to house displaced or affected individuals in case of emergency.

The IMD has declared an orange alert for three districts and the other northeast districts are under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall. Officials are telling everyone to avoid stray and to take shelter away from beach front until the cyclone passes.

In all of the state of Andhra Pradesh, 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present in addition to local staff with resources for rescue. The state government is monitoring the situation closely with the expected support of central agencies and disaster management staff.

Train services in some areas of the State have been cancelled for precautionary reasons, and people should monitor the train schedule in advance (if traveling) before planning any trip. Roads in coastal zones may also have closures as needed for rescue efforts.

Heavy rainfall will occur in some areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu until October 30, and residents in these areas are also advised to prepare for possible flooding or power outages.

