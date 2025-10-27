Cyclone Montha Landfall LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Storm Battle Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall has been reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha today as Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall in Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph later this evening or tonight. Check landfall time, where it's heading, path, rain-hit areas, and IMD warnings.
The cyclone is headed towards the coast and expected to make landfall in Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph later this evening or tonight.
There are already reports of rain and strong winds in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and the entire state has been put on high alert. People in low lying areas are being moved to safety and relief camps have been set up to house displaced or affected individuals in case of emergency.
Nainwa in the Bundi district recorded the highest rainfall of 130 mm over 24 hours till Tuesday morning. Udaipur, Kota, and nearby districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall today. Light to moderate rain might be witnessed in Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions. Authorities continue to stay on high alert along the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. Residents are advised to follow official warnings and avoid unnecessary travel.
As of 1:30 pm on October 28, 2025, Cyclone Montha is about 100 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 180 km from Kakinada, moving north-northwest at 12 kmph. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada by evening/night. The storm will bring maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. Residents are urged to follow safety advisories and stay alert. The IMD continues to monitor the cyclone closely and issues weather updates regularly.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that more than 2,000 disaster relief centers have been opened in eight southern districts. More than 11,000 people have been evacuated to these shelters to protect them from Cyclone Montha.
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lightning in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and other areas in Tamil Nadu.
As of 11:30 AM on October 28, 2025, Cyclone Montha is located approximately 120 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 200 km south-southeast of Kakinada. The cyclone is moving north-northwest at 12 km/h and is forecasted to make landfall shortly.