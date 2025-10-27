LIVE TV
latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs
Cyclone Montha Landfall LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Storm Battle Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu

🕒 Updated: October 28, 2025 16:47:29 IST
✍️ Written by: Vani Verma

Cyclone Montha LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall has been reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha today as Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall in Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph later this evening or tonight. Check landfall time, where it's heading, path, rain-hit areas, and IMD warnings.

Cyclone Montha LIVE Tracking Updates: Cyclone Montha is the hurricane that is headed for the Andhra Pradesh coast today and is expected to deliver strong winds and heavy rainfall. 25 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in the coast of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry as Cyclone Montha is expected to make a landfall near Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada tonight. Here’s the latest what is going on right now:

The cyclone is headed towards the coast and expected to make landfall in Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph later this evening or tonight.

There are already reports of rain and strong winds in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and the entire state has been put on high alert. People in low lying areas are being moved to safety and relief camps have been set up to house displaced or affected individuals in case of emergency.

  • The IMD has declared an orange alert for three districts and the other northeast districts are under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall. Officials are telling everyone to avoid stray and to take shelter away from beach front until the cyclone passes.
  • In all of the state of Andhra Pradesh, 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present in addition to local staff with resources for rescue. The state government is monitoring the situation closely with the expected support of central agencies and disaster management staff.
  • Train services in some areas of the State have been cancelled for precautionary reasons, and people should monitor the train schedule in advance (if traveling) before planning any trip. Roads in coastal zones may also have closures as needed for rescue efforts.
  • Heavy rainfall will occur in some areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu until October 30, and residents in these areas are also advised to prepare for possible flooding or power outages.

 Stay tuned for future updates as Cyclone Montha approaches land and response efforts continue for keeping everyone safe.

Check the details below and also keep an eye on the live tracker for real-time updates on Cyclone Montha’s movement and warnings still valid.

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Cyclone Montha, Landfall Time, Path, Rain-hit areas, and IMD warnings.

Live Updates

  • 16:29 (IST) 28 Oct 2025

    Bundi Records 130mm Rain in 24 Hours, Udaipur, Kota to Receive Heavy Rainfall

    Nainwa in the Bundi district recorded the highest rainfall of 130 mm over 24 hours till Tuesday morning. Udaipur, Kota, and nearby districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall today. Light to moderate rain might be witnessed in Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions. Authorities continue to stay on high alert along the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. Residents are advised to follow official warnings and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay tuned with us for further updates as the situation develops. For detailed info, visit IMD's official site.Issued by: http://rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in/

  • 15:13 (IST) 28 Oct 2025

    Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha nears Andhra coast, expected landfall by evening of October 28

    As of 1:30 pm on October 28, 2025, Cyclone Montha is about 100 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 180 km from Kakinada, moving north-northwest at 12 kmph. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada by evening/night. The storm will bring maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. Residents are urged to follow safety advisories and stay alert. The IMD continues to monitor the cyclone closely and issues weather updates regularly.

    For detailed info, visit IMD’s official site.

    Issued by: http://rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in/ 

  • 14:53 (IST) 28 Oct 2025

    Odisha Announces 2,000 Evacuation Shelters

    Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that more than 2,000 disaster relief centers have been opened in eight southern districts. More than 11,000 people have been evacuated to these shelters to protect them from Cyclone Montha.

  • 14:39 (IST) 28 Oct 2025

    IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu

    The India Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lightning in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and other areas in Tamil Nadu.

  • 14:38 (IST) 28 Oct 2025

    Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast

    As of 11:30 AM on October 28, 2025, Cyclone Montha is located approximately 120 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 200 km south-southeast of Kakinada. The cyclone is moving north-northwest at 12 km/h and is forecasted to make landfall shortly.

