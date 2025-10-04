LIVE TV
Cyclone Shakti LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Govt Issues Evacuation Advisory For Coastal And Low-Lying Areas

🕒 Updated: October 4, 2025 20:49:15 IST
✍️ Written by: Sofia Babu Chacko

Maharashtra braces for Cyclone Shakti with yellow alerts in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Ratnagiri. Winds 45–55 kmph, gusting 65 kmph. Heavy rains in East Vidarbha & Marathwada; low-lying North Konkan may flood. Fishermen warned, disaster prep underway.

Cyclone Shakti live updates (Photo: Canva)
Cyclone Shakti live updates (Photo: Canva)

Maharashtra is on high alert as Cyclone Shakti approaches, with Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg gearing up for rough weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph along the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea as very rough conditions are expected, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in East Vidarbha, Marathwada, and low-lying areas of North Konkan, raising flood concerns.

In response, the Maharashtra government has issued an ‘impact advisory’ and placed key districts on yellow alert. Authorities have instructed local administrations to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for coastal and flood-prone areas, and issue advisories warning against sea travel.

Residents have been urged to stay alert and maintain safety measures during heavy rains and strong winds as Cyclone Shakti continues to track toward the state.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Shakhti Alert: These Gujarat Regions Likely To Face Heavy Rainfall

Live Updates

  • 20:45 (IST) 04 Oct 2025

    Cyclone Shakti LIVE Updates: What Does Maharashtra Govt’s Advisory Say Amid Cyclone Shakti?

    Maharashtra has issued an advisory urging district administrations to prepare evacuation plans for coastal and low-lying areas, issue public warnings against sea travel, and ensure safety during heavy rains caused by Cyclone Shakti.

  • 20:26 (IST) 04 Oct 2025

    Cyclone Shakti LIVE Updates: Will Cyclone Shakti Recurve Towards Gujarat?

    The IMD forecasts Cyclone Shakti to recurve on Monday towards Gujarat. Officials have assured that despite the change in path, the storm’s impact on the state will be minimal.

  • 20:17 (IST) 04 Oct 2025

    Cyclone Shakti LIVE Updates: IMD Puts Mumbai, Pune on Alert With Heavy Rain Till Oct 7

    IMD has warned of heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough seas in Maharashtra till October 7 as Cyclone Shakti intensifies. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are under high to moderate alert.

  • 20:07 (IST) 04 Oct 2025

    Cyclone Shakti LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for 12 Tamil Nadu Districts as Cyclone Shakti Strengthens

    IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in 12 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Vellore, and Chengalpattu, as Cyclone Shakti intensifies. The storm, named by Sri Lanka, is moving northwest at 8 km/h, bringing squally weather though no landfall is expected.

  • 19:59 (IST) 04 Oct 2025

    Cyclone Shakti LIVE Updates: Authorities Urge Caution for Coastal Residents Amid Cyclone Shakti

    Coastal residents, especially fishermen, have been advised to avoid the sea as Cyclone Shakti brings rough weather. Chennai may see light to moderate rain with heavier spells. Forecasters warn the northeast monsoon could be stronger than usual this year.

QUICK LINKS