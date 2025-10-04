Cyclone Shakti LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Govt Issues Evacuation Advisory For Coastal And Low-Lying Areas

Maharashtra braces for Cyclone Shakti with yellow alerts in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Ratnagiri. Winds 45–55 kmph, gusting 65 kmph. Heavy rains in East Vidarbha & Marathwada; low-lying North Konkan may flood. Fishermen warned, disaster prep underway.

Cyclone Shakti live updates (Photo: Canva)

Maharashtra is on high alert as Cyclone Shakti approaches, with Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg gearing up for rough weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph along the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea as very rough conditions are expected, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in East Vidarbha, Marathwada, and low-lying areas of North Konkan, raising flood concerns.

In response, the Maharashtra government has issued an ‘impact advisory’ and placed key districts on yellow alert. Authorities have instructed local administrations to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for coastal and flood-prone areas, and issue advisories warning against sea travel.

Residents have been urged to stay alert and maintain safety measures during heavy rains and strong winds as Cyclone Shakti continues to track toward the state.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Shakhti Alert: These Gujarat Regions Likely To Face Heavy Rainfall