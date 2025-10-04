LIVE TV
Home > India > Cyclone Shakhti Alert: These Gujarat Regions Likely To Face Heavy Rainfall

Cyclone Shakhti, currently 420 km from Dwarka, is set to bring heavy rainfall to Gujarat’s coastal regions, Saurashtra, Kutch, and Ahmedabad till Oct 5. Fishermen warned of rough seas; authorities advise caution and staying updated with IMD alerts.

Heavy rains expected in Dwarka, Porbandar, Saurashtra & Kutch till Oct 5 (Photo: Canva)
Heavy rains expected in Dwarka, Porbandar, Saurashtra & Kutch till Oct 5 (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 4, 2025 16:24:41 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already sounded an alert as Cyclone Shakhti in the Arabian Sea is going to impact weather conditions over Gujarat. The cyclone will not make a direct landfall, but its impact is likely in some of the coastal and inland parts of the state, with heavy to very heavy rains being forecasted for Dwarka, Porbandar, and nearby areas until October 5.

As per the IMD, Cyclone Shakhti is at present 420 km off the Dwarka coast and is traveling west-southwestwards towards the central Arabian Sea. Official warnings have been issued that rough seas are likely along the northwest and northeast Arabian Sea, central Arabian Sea, and along the Gujarat–north Maharashtra coast up to October 7. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into these waters.

These are the Regions of Gujarat Likely to Be Affected

The IMD has predicted rain along the coastal regions of Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, and Ahmedabad in the coming days. Citizens can look forward to cloudy weather with scattered rain, thunderstorms, and even dust storms. Partly cloudy skies in afternoons and evenings are predicted towards the weekend, with no new weather warnings given yet.

Gujarat has already accumulated 117.18% of the season’s rainfall up to October 3, 2025, while Kutch has accumulated 147.23%, North Gujarat 120.54%, East Central Gujarat 116.06%, Saurashtra 107.56%, and South Gujarat 122.42%. Such excess rainfall means that the state is already waterlogged and is facing a high risk of localized flooding and waterlogging.

The IMD, as the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for the North Indian Ocean, employs this naming system to assist in rapid identification, public messaging, and awareness of imminent cyclones.

What all Precautionary Measures can you take?

Official agencies in Maharashtra and Gujarat have set up disaster management networks and are keeping a close watch on weather conditions. Citizens, especially in coastal communities, have been asked to remain indoors, undertake necessary travel only, and heed official warnings. Evacuations in sensitive zones, based on the predictions of strong winds, high seas, and possible flooding, are also being readied by the state government.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 4:24 PM IST
