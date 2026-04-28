East Bengal vs Odisha FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 3-0 OFC | Bipin Singh On Target, Youssef Ezzejjari Grabs Brace

East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on OFC in Kolkata.

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL AS IT HAPPENED: East Bengal FC cruised to a dominant 3-0 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League clash in Goa. Bipin Singh gave East Bengal a deserved 1-0 lead at half-time after a strong first-half display. In the second half, substitute Youssef Ezzejjari stole the show, scoring twice in the 70th and 83rd minutes to seal the victory. With this convincing win, East Bengal stay firmly in the title race, with a potential Championship showdown against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on the horizon. Stay tuned for EBFC vs OFC live score, EBFC vs OFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs OFC encounter here on NewsX.

Odisha FC Looking to End Poor Run

Odisha FC has had a bad start to the season. They are currently in 13th place on the table with only six points from eight games. The Juggernauts have had trouble staying consistent and finding their rhythm under head coach TG Purushothaman, which has put them near the bottom of the standings.

They haven’t been playing well lately, winning only one of their last seven league games. They only won one game, against NorthEast United FC, and they haven’t won any of their last four games. Odisha has hurt themselves many times this season by not taking advantage of chances and making mistakes on defence.

But moving to Goa could be a new beginning. They might feel more confident if they play their next three home games in familiar places. A win over an East Bengal team that is playing well would not only boost morale, but it would also give them three important points in their quest to move up the table.

There is also some doubt about whether Rahul KP will be able to play because he is still being evaluated for fitness before the game.

East Bengal FC Eyeing Top-Four Push

East Bengal FC is in much better shape going into this game. The Red and Gold Brigade are currently in sixth place in the standings, but they are still very much in the running for a playoff spot. If they beat Odisha, they could move up to fourth place with 18 points, depending on what else happens.

Their last game against Bengaluru FC showed how tough they are. Even though they were down to 10 men, East Bengal was able to get a dramatic late draw, showing how strong the team is. That performance should give them a lot of confidence going into this game.

Miguel Figuera won’t be able to play for the visitors, though, because he got a red card against Bengaluru FC and is now serving a two-match suspension. Even so, East Bengal has enough skill and momentum to be the favourites.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past, Odisha FC has been the better team in this match. Odisha has won eight of the last twelve times these two teams have played each other, while East Bengal has only won two. The other two games ended in ties.

Even though Odisha has a better head-to-head record, East Bengal seems to be in better shape right now. The visitors will feel good about their chances because they are confident and close to a top-four finish. Odisha, on the other hand, needs to respond strongly to turn their season around.