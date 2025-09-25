ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Faces Rs 2 Crore Legal Heat For Using ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Dhat Teri Ki’ Without License
The makers of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 are facing a lot of legal trouble as they have been served with a hefty demand of ₹2 crores for illegally using 2 famous Bollywood songs. The oldest copyright licensing organization in India, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has sent this legal notice to Endemol Shine India, producers, for copyright infringement over the sound recordings of ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Dhat Teri Ki’. The cable in the problem is dated to an episode already broadcast this season wherein the songs were reportedly used without obtaining the required public performance license.
The much-hyped, highly awaited Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 has shown a tremendous hold at the box office, notwithstanding the weekday dip. The film began well on Friday, and by the end of its sixth day, its collection in India was pegged gross at an estimated ₹69.75 crore (net collection).
The much-awaited crime action drama Ghaati, with the powerful Anushka Shetty in the lead, is set for a digital release that would take the raw and untamed tale of the Eastern Ghats right to your homes. National Award Winner Krish Jagarlamudi has directed the film, which shines a light on the dark world of a marginal community entrapped in an illegal trade network on the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB). Shetty’s character, Sheelavathi, was initially an unwitting participant in the illegal trade and is pushed to her breaking point through both personal tragedy and the terrible exploitation of her people.
Rihanna, the worldwide superstar and Fenty mogul, has now welcomed the expansion of her family with the birth of her third child and first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, with partner A$AP Rocky. The announcement of the arrival of the newest member into the Mayers-Fenty families on September 13, 2025, sent shockwaves of excitement through fans all over the world. The new “It” family of pop culture continues their tradition of unique “R” names, with baby Rocki joining older brothers, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose.