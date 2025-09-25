ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Faces Rs 2 Crore Legal Heat For Using ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Dhat Teri Ki’ Without License

Bigg Boss 19 in Legal Trouble: PPL Slaps ₹2 Crore Notice Over ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Dhat Teri Ki’ (Pc: X)

The makers of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 are facing a lot of legal trouble as they have been served with a hefty demand of ₹2 crores for illegally using 2 famous Bollywood songs. The oldest copyright licensing organization in India, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has sent this legal notice to Endemol Shine India, producers, for copyright infringement over the sound recordings of ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Dhat Teri Ki’. The cable in the problem is dated to an episode already broadcast this season wherein the songs were reportedly used without obtaining the required public performance license.