ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: ‘Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…’: Power Star Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry ‘Drama’

'Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…': Power Star Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry 'Drama'

Pawan Singh Breaks Silence: Denies Blocking Wife Jyoti Singh from Lucknow Home, Says He Treated Her with Respect (Pc: Instagram)

The Bhojpuri superstar and politician, Pawan Singh has given a response to the sensational public accusations which his estranged second wife, Jyoti Singh, made against him. She has made allegations that she has been denied entry into Singh’s Lucknow home. The issue erupted after Jyoti had uploaded an emotional video alleging that there were police officers who were blocking her entry and that Pawan Singh consequently filed an FIR against her and, according to what she alleges, is threatening self-harm over public disgrace. The actor-singer retaliated quickly through a social media post to rephrase her arguments and assert that indeed, during the visit, he had treated her with dignity.