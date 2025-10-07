ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: ‘Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…’: Power Star Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry 'Drama'
The Bhojpuri superstar and politician, Pawan Singh has given a response to the sensational public accusations which his estranged second wife, Jyoti Singh, made against him. She has made allegations that she has been denied entry into Singh’s Lucknow home. The issue erupted after Jyoti had uploaded an emotional video alleging that there were police officers who were blocking her entry and that Pawan Singh consequently filed an FIR against her and, according to what she alleges, is threatening self-harm over public disgrace. The actor-singer retaliated quickly through a social media post to rephrase her arguments and assert that indeed, during the visit, he had treated her with dignity.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty had to lay herself bare for grilling in the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police for almost 4.5 hours in connection with a cheating case of around Rs. 60 crores. The investigation pertains to the financial irregularities linked with her and her husband Raj Kundra’s now-defunct home shopping company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Shetty, allegedly, has recorded her statements at her place and also attached documents regarding transactions related to the banks of the company to the EOW officials for cross-verification.
Rishab Shetty has done it again! Adapted from a mesmerizing folktale woven around the divine protector’s origin story, ‘Kantara’ was once again a huge blockbuster across screens in the prequel ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, within days of being dubbed the biggest blockbuster of 2025. After the thunderous opening weekend of Kantara Chapter 1, the film had passed another huge test, that of Monday, with extraordinary holding power exponentially increasing expectations of an unstoppable run toward a gargantuan figure worldwide.