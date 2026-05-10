FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score La Liga: FCB 2-0 RMA After 45 Minutes | Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres Strike For Blaugrana In First Half

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Live: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage El Clasico clash as FCB eye 29th league title while taking on RMA at Camp Nou. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025/26, Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: AFP

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025/26 Live Score: Marcus Rashford (8th) and Ferran Torres (18th) struck a couple of goals in the first half to put FC Barcelona in the lead in this El Clasico against Real Madrid. The Blaugrana are inching towards a 29th La Liga title after a dominant display of football in the first half. Los Blancos need to find the net at least three times to make sure their arch-rivals do not win the league tonight. Stay tuned for Barcelona vs Real Madrid live score, FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid key moments, and real-time coverage from this El Clasico FCB vs RMA La Liga encounter here on NewsX.

It is El Clasico from Camp Nou, and there is no other game bigger than this. No matter how heated up the week leading up to the game has been, fans would expect the roof to go up as the referee blows the whistle to kick off the clash. It is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, and it certainly does not get better than this. While the hosts would eye a 29th league title with a draw or a win against their arch-rivals, Los Blancos would want to put everything that has happened in the last couple of days behind them.

While footballers are often expected to be aggressive on the field against their opponents, things are a bit different in the Real Madrid camp. Leading up to this crucial clash, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were involved in a fight at Los Blancos’ training facility in Valdebebas. Valverde had to be hospitalised after reportedly being knocked out by a punch from his French teammate and therefore ruled out for two weeks. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona needs a draw or a win tonight to win the title, which would mean back-to-back trophyless seasons for Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What is the head-to-head record between these two teams in La Liga?

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is arguably the biggest and fiercest rivalry in all sports. It is no surprise that matches between them are termed ‘El Clasico’. More often than not, when these two teams take the field, the match lives up to the name and gives fans a night to remember. In the past, the two Spanish giants have met each other on 191 occasions in La Liga. Los Blancos hold a slender lead with 80 wins as opposed to FCB’s 76 wins. There have been 35 draws between the two teams in La Liga; however, even when there is no winner between these teams, there is no shortage of action.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe to miss El Clasico

Despite all the tensions from the Real Madrid camp, it is the news about Kylian Mbappe missing El Clasico that has been making the headlines in the past few hours. The French striker is unarguably the biggest signing of Los Blancos since, possibly, Cristiano Ronaldo. However, since his arrival, RMA has gone trophyless for two years, and to top all of that, his missing the crucial clash against FC Barcelona has turned the fans against him. There are ‘Kylian Mbappe Out’ petitions that are being signed by millions of people on the internet.

FCB vs RMA, La Liga: FC Barcelona Lineup for ‘El Clasico’

FC Barcelona Predicted XI: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Gavi; Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo, Fermín Lopez, Ferran Torres

FCB vs RMA, La Liga: Real Madrid Lineup for ‘El Clasico’

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran García; Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni; Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Garcia