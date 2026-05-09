FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start

FC Goa Looking To Revive Title Momentum

FC Goa’s title push was dealt a blow as they fell by the narrowest of margins to Jamshedpur FC, a result that halted their momentum at a crucial juncture of the season. But the Gaurs are still in the hunt, trailing the league leaders by just two points and keeping their destiny very much alive.

Coach Manolo Marquez will be looking for a big reaction from his players against one of the toughest teams in the division. Goa will rely on their energetic attacking style but defensive discipline will be equally important against Mohun Bagan’s dangerous frontline.

The Gaurs could have a massive advantage playing at home, knowing that another loss could really put a dent in their chances of winning the ISL trophy this season. Goa will come out with intensity, aggression and urgency from the first whistle.

Mohun Bagan Aim To Return To Summit

Mohun Bagan might have been far from perfect in recent weeks but the Mariners have still been able to win three of their last four games to cement their place as one of the strongest contenders for the ISL crown.

Coach Sergio Lobera will hope his side return refreshed and sharp after a near three-week break for a crucial stretch of fixtures. Mohun Bagan have a great opportunity to move back to the top of the standings with games in hand over a number of rivals.

The Mariners will be looking at controlling possession and releasing the creativity of their attacking players to split Goa’s defence. At the same time, the compact defensive shape will be crucial to stop Goa’s quick transitions and attacking moves.

A win in Goa will give Mohun Bagan a massive psychological edge in the title race but any dropped points could make their quest for the championship difficult.

Head-To-Head Record

There have been some good battles over the years between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan, with the Mariners having the edge overall.