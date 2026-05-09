FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MBSG at Fatorda.
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates ISL: Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start Early On In The Match. The Indian Super League title race is heating up and Saturday’s clash between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant could be decisive in shaping the 2025-26 campaign. Both teams enter the encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 9 knowing that three points could be a huge shot in the arm for their title aspirations. Stay tuned for FCG vs MBSG live score, FCG vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.
Well it’s pouring down in Goa! Due to torrential weather, we have already seen delays in two matches, which includes Mohun Bagan’s away against NorthEast United. Hopefully we won’t get to see that situation today.
The defence of both the teams have been rock-solid and either sides haven’t given any extra room to generate an opening.
Mohun Bagan keep up the pressure with their attacking intent as they win multiple corners. But the Sandesh Jhingan-led defence have done a brilliant job in thwarting the attack.
Apuia receives a crunch tackle and he was down flat on the ground, Looks like he is fine now and ready to go. 15 mins gone and it’s still 0-0.
It’s end-to-end play is what we are witnessing at the Fatorda! The action shifts from the Mohun Bagan box to the Goa box as the players are in desperate mood now to break the deadlock.