LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump
LIVE TV
Live

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start

🕒 Updated: May 9, 2026 17:26:54 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MBSG at Fatorda.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL 2025-26
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL 2025-26

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates ISL:  Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start Early On In The Match. The Indian Super League title race is heating up and Saturday’s clash between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant could be decisive in shaping the 2025-26 campaign. Both teams enter the encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 9 knowing that three points could be a huge shot in the arm for their title aspirations. Stay tuned for FCG vs MBSG live score, FCG vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.

FC Goa Looking To Revive Title Momentum

FC Goa’s title push was dealt a blow as they fell by the narrowest of margins to Jamshedpur FC, a result that halted their momentum at a crucial juncture of the season. But the Gaurs are still in the hunt, trailing the league leaders by just two points and keeping their destiny very much alive.

Coach Manolo Marquez will be looking for a big reaction from his players against one of the toughest teams in the division. Goa will rely on their energetic attacking style but defensive discipline will be equally important against Mohun Bagan’s dangerous frontline.

The Gaurs could have a massive advantage playing at home, knowing that another loss could really put a dent in their chances of winning the ISL trophy this season. Goa will come out with intensity, aggression and urgency from the first whistle.

Mohun Bagan Aim To Return To Summit

Mohun Bagan might have been far from perfect in recent weeks but the Mariners have still been able to win three of their last four games to cement their place as one of the strongest contenders for the ISL crown.

Coach Sergio Lobera will hope his side return refreshed and sharp after a near three-week break for a crucial stretch of fixtures. Mohun Bagan have a great opportunity to move back to the top of the standings with games in hand over a number of rivals.

The Mariners will be looking at controlling possession and releasing the creativity of their attacking players to split Goa’s defence. At the same time, the compact defensive shape will be crucial to stop Goa’s quick transitions and attacking moves.

A win in Goa will give Mohun Bagan a massive psychological edge in the title race but any dropped points could make their quest for the championship difficult.

Head-To-Head Record

There have been some good battles over the years between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan, with the Mariners having the edge overall.

  • Matches Played – 10
  • FC Goa Wins – 3
  • Mohun Bagan Wins – 6
  • Draws – 1

Live Updates

  • 17:27 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 0-0 MBSG After 28 Minutes

    Well it’s pouring down in Goa! Due to torrential weather, we have already seen delays in two matches, which includes Mohun Bagan’s away against NorthEast United. Hopefully we won’t get to see that situation today. 

  • 17:25 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 0-0 MBSG After 25 Minutes

    The defence of both the teams have been rock-solid and either sides haven’t given any extra room to generate an opening. 

  • 17:20 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 0-0 MBSG After 22 Minutes

    Mohun Bagan keep up the pressure with their attacking intent as they win multiple corners. But the Sandesh Jhingan-led defence have done a brilliant job in thwarting the attack. 

  • 17:15 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 0-0 MBSG After 15 Minutes

    Apuia receives a crunch tackle and he was down flat on the ground, Looks like he is fine now and ready to go. 15 mins gone and it’s still 0-0. 

  • 17:10 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 0-0 MBSG After 13 Minutes

    It’s end-to-end play is what we are witnessing at the Fatorda! The action shifts from the Mohun Bagan box to the Goa box as the players are in desperate mood now to break the deadlock. 

Load More
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Mariners, Gaurs Eye Bright Start

QUICK LINKS