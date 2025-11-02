LIVE TV
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd T20I: Mitchell Marsh Led Australia Leading In Series Against SuryaKumar Yadav Led India

🕒 Updated: November 2, 2025 08:19:08 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Shubman Gill are under a cloud and their form will continue to be a concern as the series progresses. The top order of India needs to get back its rhythm and provide the bat with such consistent performances that it will not be out of the race. Match starts from 1:45 PM IST, toss at 1:15 PM IST.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, India vs Australia 3rd T20I Scorecard LIVE: India faced a sad defeat in the second T20I match at the MCG, though the effort of 68 runs by Abhishek Sharma was heroic, the total of the whole team was only 125 runs. The runs for Australia went with the loss of four wickets, making the batting weaknesses of India clear. Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Shubman Gill are under a cloud and their form will continue to be a concern as the series progresses. The top order of India needs to get back its rhythm and provide the bat with such consistent performances that it will not be out of the race. The MCG match has also raised the issue of team combination. Many believe that after the middle order collapse, India should make their batting deeper by possibly bringing in Washington Sundar in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Harshit Rana, who made 35 runs with the bat, was really expensive as he gave away 27 runs in two overs; this may lead to Arshdeep Singh being considered for the third T20I. On the other hand, Australia is going to introduce a few alterations in their lineup. Josh Hazlewood, who performed wonderfully during the match and was awarded the Player of the Match, has been released to prepare for the Ashes while Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa are going to be the returning ones which means the team will have the benefit of experience and balance. Match starts from 1:45 PM IST, toss at 1:15 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 08:03 (IST) 02 Nov 2025

    IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello And Welcome To The Live Coverage

    IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates: A must win game for Team India after the loss at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Abhishek Sharma to be the player everyone will look upto including Varun Chakaravarthy. 

