LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump
LIVE TV
Live

IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Mumbai: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Defeat Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa To Win The Maiden Trophy?

🕒 Updated: November 2, 2025 08:02:28 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

In women's ODIs, India leads by 20–13 with one no result in its head to head record against South Africa. However, South Africa has recently bounced back, including a run to the World Cup 2025, making this rivalry more balanced than ever. Match starts from 3 PM IST, toss at 2:30 PM IST.

(Image Credit: News X)
(Image Credit: News X)

IND-W Vs SA-W  Final Live Cricket Score and Updates, India Vs South Africa Women Final Women’s World Cup 2025 Scorecard LIVE: In their 34 One Day International (ODI) matches, India secured 20 victories while South Africa managed to win 13 times and one match did not produce a result by the end of November 2025.. India has an advantage in the series overall through past wins. South Africa, meanwhile, is still behind on the all time count, but their current performance has been good and they even defeated India in the group matches of the 2025 World Cup recently. Both sides are coming to the finals with a positive momentum; India’s 2025 finals are home ground for them and they have just come through a thrilling semi final chase, while South Africa has made it to the Women’s World Cup final for the first time ever after an easy semi final victory. Thus history warns that even though India has a stronger overall record and should be the favorites, South Africa is very powerful and they have reached this Women’s World Cup Final with less experienced players in this regard. This means that history holds no argument when it comes to their relative sustainability at the player level. Match starts from 3 PM IST, toss at 2:30 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 07:54 (IST) 02 Nov 2025

    IND-W Vs SA-W  Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: Welcome To The Live Coverage

    IND-W Vs SA-W  Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: A historic day for Team India, they are about to face South Africa a few hours later and could lift their Maiden trophy. Stay tuned for more updates.

IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Mumbai: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Defeat Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa To Win The Maiden Trophy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Mumbai: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Defeat Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa To Win The Maiden Trophy?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Mumbai: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Defeat Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa To Win The Maiden Trophy?
IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Mumbai: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Defeat Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa To Win The Maiden Trophy?
IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Mumbai: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Defeat Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa To Win The Maiden Trophy?
IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Mumbai: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Defeat Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa To Win The Maiden Trophy?

QUICK LINKS