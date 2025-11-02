IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Mumbai: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Defeat Laura Wolvaardt Led South Africa To Win The Maiden Trophy?

In women's ODIs, India leads by 20–13 with one no result in its head to head record against South Africa. However, South Africa has recently bounced back, including a run to the World Cup 2025, making this rivalry more balanced than ever. Match starts from 3 PM IST, toss at 2:30 PM IST.

(Image Credit: News X)

IND-W Vs SA-W Final Live Cricket Score and Updates, India Vs South Africa Women Final Women’s World Cup 2025 Scorecard LIVE: In their 34 One Day International (ODI) matches, India secured 20 victories while South Africa managed to win 13 times and one match did not produce a result by the end of November 2025.. India has an advantage in the series overall through past wins. South Africa, meanwhile, is still behind on the all time count, but their current performance has been good and they even defeated India in the group matches of the 2025 World Cup recently. Both sides are coming to the finals with a positive momentum; India’s 2025 finals are home ground for them and they have just come through a thrilling semi final chase, while South Africa has made it to the Women’s World Cup final for the first time ever after an easy semi final victory. Thus history warns that even though India has a stronger overall record and should be the favorites, South Africa is very powerful and they have reached this Women’s World Cup Final with less experienced players in this regard. This means that history holds no argument when it comes to their relative sustainability at the player level. Match starts from 3 PM IST, toss at 2:30 PM IST.