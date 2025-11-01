LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar bomb threat amitabh bachchan Premanand Ji Maharaj Air Quality Index ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 donald trump canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

The India women’s cricket team made history by reaching the ICC Women’s World Cup final for the first time, a crucial chapter for the sport in the country. Their success represents a shift towards equality and recognition globally for the women’s game.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 1, 2025 17:52:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

The Indian women’s cricket team reached the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 finals, which marked their first final ever. The journey to the final celebrations through the unfortunate semifinal victory was amazing as they pulled off the unbelievable pursuit of 339 runs in a very exciting and dramatic way. Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy not only gave the team a great performance on the field but also made a sure bet of ₹20 crores prize money for the tournament finals, which was a fortune for the winning team. In addition to money, such an achievement is a loud and clear message to the world that Indian women’s cricket is gradually climbing the rung of the world stage.

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

As the tournament increases in importance, the ICC (International Cricket Council) sets a new record for the area of prize money distribution, which has established a new higher norm. The champions will get ₹37.3 crores and the runners up will be allowed to get ₹20 crores, these are 239% and 273% more than the previous tournament’s figures, respectively. The total pool of ₹116 crores is about three times more than that of the 2022 tournament and, for the first time, women’s events will be on the same level as men’s in terms of prize money. This move has been the ICC’s way to announce that they are committed to women’s cricket in the long run and that the players are indeed deserving of equal recognition.

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Anyway, the financial effect is just a cherry on the cake. Besides increasing the prize money for the champions and the great performance of the Indian team, the 2025 Women’s World Cup turns out to be a historical event for gender equality in sports. Winning would not just bring the cup home for Indian cricket, but a clear and loud proclamation of gender equality and women’s cricket moving from peripheries to the center stage as well. The final at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, would not just crown a champion, but also dictate the course of cricket in India and even the world, hence the stakes cannot get any higher than this.

Also Read: IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How To Buy India Women Jersey Online Last Minute?

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 5:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICC Women World Cup 2025ICC Women World Cup 2025 FinalICC Women World Cup 2025 prize moneyICC Women World Cup 2025 prize money amountIND W vs SA W FinalIND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025IND W vs SA W liveIND W vs SA W prize moneyIND W vs SA W prize money amountIND W vs SA W ticketsIndia Women Jersey Online ind w vs sa w

RELATED News

Smriti Mandhana Vs Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues Vs Chloe Tryon: Battles That Could Decide India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How To Buy India Women Jersey Online Last Minute?

Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis After 20 Years

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Rain To Play Spoilsport? Check Latest Update Here

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Threat At Hyderabad Airport: IndiGo Flight Averted After LTTE-ISI Blast Warning Email

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence After Khalistani Group Threatens Him For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, Says…

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

BeerBiceps Team Reveals the Future of Content Creation at ILH’s Freedom Champions Retreat

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

40 Indian Cities Among World’s Most Polluted, Delhi Surprises With This Rank, Check Deeds Here

Mukesh Sahani: From ‘Son of Mallah’ To Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Pick, Will He Shift Vote Bank In Bihar Elections 2025?

Nitish Kumar’s Decades In Power: A Story Of Strategy And Survival In Bihar

Banking, Aadhaar, GST Updates: 7 Big Financial Changes Coming into Effect from November 1

Prashant Kishor: From Kingmaker To Challenger, Jan Suraaj Party Prepares To Rewrite Bihar Politics

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?
IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?
IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?
IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

QUICK LINKS