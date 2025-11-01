The Indian women’s cricket team reached the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 finals, which marked their first final ever. The journey to the final celebrations through the unfortunate semifinal victory was amazing as they pulled off the unbelievable pursuit of 339 runs in a very exciting and dramatic way. Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy not only gave the team a great performance on the field but also made a sure bet of ₹20 crores prize money for the tournament finals, which was a fortune for the winning team. In addition to money, such an achievement is a loud and clear message to the world that Indian women’s cricket is gradually climbing the rung of the world stage.

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

As the tournament increases in importance, the ICC (International Cricket Council) sets a new record for the area of prize money distribution, which has established a new higher norm. The champions will get ₹37.3 crores and the runners up will be allowed to get ₹20 crores, these are 239% and 273% more than the previous tournament’s figures, respectively. The total pool of ₹116 crores is about three times more than that of the 2022 tournament and, for the first time, women’s events will be on the same level as men’s in terms of prize money. This move has been the ICC’s way to announce that they are committed to women’s cricket in the long run and that the players are indeed deserving of equal recognition.

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Anyway, the financial effect is just a cherry on the cake. Besides increasing the prize money for the champions and the great performance of the Indian team, the 2025 Women’s World Cup turns out to be a historical event for gender equality in sports. Winning would not just bring the cup home for Indian cricket, but a clear and loud proclamation of gender equality and women’s cricket moving from peripheries to the center stage as well. The final at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, would not just crown a champion, but also dictate the course of cricket in India and even the world, hence the stakes cannot get any higher than this.

Also Read: IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How To Buy India Women Jersey Online Last Minute?