Home > Sports > IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: How To Buy India Women Jersey Online Last Minute?

Team India will seek initial impetus with their best players and in particular with Smriti Mandhana will have a tougher time in the tournament through a probing challenge of the experienced seamer Marizanne Kapp of South Africa.

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur with South African Captain Laura Wolvaardt. (Image Credit: ICC via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 1, 2025 14:34:53 IST

The Women ODI world cup of 2025 will make an interesting ending with India women national cricket team and South Africa women national cricket team playing on 2 November in the Dr. DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.  Both teams are assured of a new champion and therefore they are well aware that fine margins are going to determine the victor. India will seek initial impetus with their best players and in particular with Smriti Mandhana will have a tougher time in the tournament through a probing challenge of the experienced seamer Marizanne Kapp of South Africa.

Cricket fans can buy the Indian women’s ODI jersey last minute through online shopping sites like Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. The sizes option might differ but still the platforms offer the jerseys. The strength of India batting is also on the check list, all rounder Deepti Sharma, who has impressed after a good campaign, has to deal with a strong South African spin threat headed by Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba in case India are to establish a solid total or pursue one successfully.

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final, Match Preview

In the case of South Africa, the batting bulk is weighed down by the superb performance of Laura Wolvaardt who gets more than 470 runs at an average of 67.14 which justifies her priceless position at the top of the list. But Wolvaardt has been found weak in relation to Indian pacers such as Kranti Goud and Renuka Singh Thakur and India will be trying to take advantage of this weakness during the initial overs. The second strength of South Africa is also de Klerk who has demonstrated her ability to anchor chases and destroy oppositions due to her all round contributions. The approach that India will take will rely on neutralizing her threat at the initial stages and ensuring that she does not dictate terms. Conclusively, it may all come to these personal encounters and which group plays their strategy with better precision under the stress.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 2:34 PM IST
