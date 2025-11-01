India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Rain To Play Spoilsport? Check Latest Update Here

India will aim to lift their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup trophy when they face South Africa in the final on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, the highly anticipated clash could be disrupted by rain, as weather forecasts predict showers over the weekend.

A yellow alert has been issued for Maharashtra, with Mumbai and nearby areas expected to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms. According to Accuweather, there is an 86 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and a 63 percent chance on Sunday, particularly between 4 PM and 7 PM, which could coincide with the match hours.

The DY Patil Stadium has already experienced one washout earlier in the tournament when India’s game against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain. If the final cannot be played on Sunday, a reserve day has been scheduled for Monday. But the outlook for that day is not much better, with a 55 per cent chance of rain forecast.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been receiving widespread praise for her stunning performance in the semi-final against Australia. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal compared her match-winning 127 off 134 balls to Kapil Dev’s iconic 175 not out against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup.

Chasing a mammoth 339, Jemimah guided India to a record-breaking victory, he highest successful run chase in Women’s World Cup history. After early dismissals of Smriti Mandhana (24) and Shafali Verma (10), Jemimah formed crucial partnerships with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89), Deepti Sharma (24), and Richa Ghosh (26) to seal India’s place in the final.

“None of us ever saw Kapil Dev’s innings live because it wasn’t broadcast,” Dhumal said in an interview with ANI. “But Jemimah replayed that magic. It was phenomenal to watch her perform the way she did.”

