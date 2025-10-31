The last match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will take place on November 2, 2025, Sunday, marking the end of the tournament with a nail biting contest between the two female cricket teams of India and South Africa. The match will be held at The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai local time going to be 3:00 PM (GMT 9:30 AM).

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

Up to the final match, both teams had to endure a long and exhausting journey, but at last, they courageously and skillfully took the other teams to the last struggle for the great prize. The Indian team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, is mainly made up of veterans like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, but it also includes some young players who are mixed up with the experienced ones, thus assuring that the best mix has been merged for the final. The rival team’s captain, Laura Wolvaardt, along with Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk, have not only been able to handle the pressure but have also consistently come out on top throughout the tournament.

It is not only a tribute to the venue’s great reputation in hosting major cricket events but also an assurance of a final with the Bollywood like atmosphere of color that Navi Mumbai has to offer, by the selection of the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy as the place. For those who are unable to be present, the Star Sports network is going to live telecast the match and JioHotstar will also be the streaming platform. Consequently, the final will have viewers from all the continents. Moreover, the final match is not only the closure of the Women’s World Cup but also a battle with the fierce memory for years to come.

