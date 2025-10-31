LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

The final of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is on 2nd November 2025. The semi finals were both thriller matches. The first semi final was between England Women and South Africa Women, the second one was between India women and Australia Women.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 31, 2025 15:42:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

The last match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will take place on November 2, 2025, Sunday, marking the end of the tournament with a nail biting contest between the two female cricket teams of India and South Africa. The match will be held at The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai local time going to be 3:00 PM (GMT 9:30 AM).

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

Up to the final match, both teams had to endure a long and exhausting journey, but at last, they courageously and skillfully took the other teams to the last struggle for the great prize. The Indian team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, is mainly made up of veterans like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, but it also includes some young players who are mixed up with the experienced ones, thus assuring that the best mix has been merged for the final. The rival team’s captain, Laura Wolvaardt, along with Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk, have not only been able to handle the pressure but have also consistently come out on top throughout the tournament.

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

It is not only a tribute to the venue’s great reputation in hosting major cricket events but also an assurance of a final with the Bollywood like atmosphere of color that Navi Mumbai has to offer, by the selection of the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy as the place. For those who are unable to be present, the Star Sports network is going to live telecast the match and JioHotstar will also be the streaming platform. Consequently, the final will have viewers from all the continents. Moreover, the final match is not only the closure of the Women’s World Cup but also a battle with the fierce memory for years to come.

Also Read: How To Buy ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Tickets? Check Here For Details

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICC Women World Cup 2025 FinalICC Women World Cup 2025 LiveICC Women World Cup 2025 TicketsIND-W VS SA-W ICC Women World Cup 2025 FinalIndia vs South Africa FinalIndia Women vs South Africa Women FinalWomen ODI World Cup 2025Women World Cup 2025 DateWomen World Cup 2025 stadiumWomen World Cup 2025 venue

RELATED News

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

LATEST NEWS

Can Money Buy Happiness? Harvard Research Uncovers How Wealth Eases Stress And Boosts Well-Being

Vijya Fintech’s MIDASX Raises INR 12 Crore and Acquires AI Startup to Power India’s First Open-Architecture B2B2C Multi-Asset Marketplace

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

Narayana Health Expands its Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, Strengthening its Vision for World-class Healthcare Delivery

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

J&K Govt Grants Land Ownership Rights To Displaced Families From PoJK

Tata Motors Demerger Shifts Gears: New Names, New Roads As Process Races Toward The Finish Line

Shocking Video From MP: Man Roams Market With Saline Drip, Exposes Rural Healthcare Crisis | WATCH

Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details
IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details
IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details
IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

QUICK LINKS