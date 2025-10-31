LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > How To Buy ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Tickets? Check Here For Details

The final of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be played Between India women and South Africa Women on 2nd November 2025. It is going to be a historic match with cricket fans eager to watch the match live.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 31, 2025 13:31:04 IST

The day when the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 tickets might be purchased, September 4, was the day of an incredible offer for the fans: seats beginning at just INR 100 turning this edition into the most inexpensive global event ever held by the International Cricket Council. Such a price is very different from the one set for the previous tournament in 2022, which saw ticket costs of NZD 7 (≈ INR 350) for kids and NZD 17 (≈ INR 850) for adults, around eight and half times more. The choice indicates the longing to open the gates, bring in a new generation of fans and to signal the increasing power and significance of women’s international cricket.

How To Buy ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Tickets?

The entry fee plan was revealed less than one month prior to the first match between the Indian women’s cricket team and Sri Lankan women’s cricket team in Guwahati, where the eight teams would be taking turns competing in India. Along with this came the prize money (USD 13.88 million, almost four times that of 2022) and the global exposure, the cheap tickets were a very loud proclamation, that some barriers could prevent the masses from being part of the event, but not the ticket price. The fans who had been filtered out by previous ticket prices now had the opportunity to become part of the event simply because the hosting nations (India and Sri Lanka) and the ICC had opted for outreach rather than exclusion.

IND W vs SA W Final

The pricing is not only a financial victory for the fans and the players of the game but also a cultural signal that women’s cricket is no longer a niche but a major, inclusive event. The decision can encourage new generations to attend, to cheer in the stands and to create memories instead of just watching from a distance. Although cheap tickets do not necessarily result in a full house, they provide a chance for much larger interaction, thereby facilitating the attendance of families, schools and local communities. During this time of increased visibility for women in sports, the low-priced tickets are both a practical enabler and a symbolic leap forward.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 1:31 PM IST
