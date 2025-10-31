LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

Smriti Mandhana's jubilant dash and Jemimah Rodrigues' viral ‘guitar’ celebration captured the moment after India stunned Australia in the semi final at the Women's World Cup 2025. Their expressive display of emotion captured the feeling of a momentous victory in style that sent India into the final.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 31, 2025 12:56:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

In a semi final match, which was a thriller of the 2025 ICC Women Cricket World Cup, the India women national cricket team won the match handily over the Australia women national cricket team and the following celebrations were to be remembered. When the winning run was hit, Smriti Mandhana could be spotted happily running across the field, rushing in to embrace Jemimah Rodrigues who was now doing her famous viral guitar motion. The images portrayed the uncomposed emotion of the time, the end of decades of tireless labor, stress and anticipation to fall apart into unbridled celebration.

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration After Defeating Australia

Rodrigues led the way with an unbeatable score of 127 and her team won, breaking the historic beliefs about the supremacy of Australia and made history in women ODI cricket. The sprint by Mandhana and the jovial guitar by Rodrigues were what provided the dramatic, human touch to such an accomplishment that the fans and the viewers knew that there was more than just theatrics involved and that it was a touch of what this win meant. The video started going viral on social media, and it was the best representation of the influence of the moment on more than just the runs and wickets.



BCCI Women Share The Video

Besides the figures and the spectacle, the scene highlighted the progress of women cricket in India and how such events are culturally echoed. The Indian dug out scurried up, to the centre, the players embracing, Rodrigues making a lap of recognition of the audience; every fact was suggestive of solidarity, faith, and the dismantling of ancient boundaries. This celebration featured in the match report, but also in a bigger story of sports, motivation, and identity, as India made it to the final.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bcci womenbcci women videobcci women viral videojemimah rodriguesjemimah rodrigues ind vs ausJemimah Rodrigues ind w vs aus wsmriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues CelebrationSmriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Celebration video

RELATED News

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

Remember When Khar Gymkhana Drops Jemimah Rodrigues’ Honorary Membership Amid Father’s Religious Conversion Controversy, Shockwaves In Mumbai!

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Why Was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Trip Cancelled? Paro’s Weather Keeps Diplomacy At Stake

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video
Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video
Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video
Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

QUICK LINKS