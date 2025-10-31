Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

In a semi final match, which was a thriller of the 2025 ICC Women Cricket World Cup, the India women national cricket team won the match handily over the Australia women national cricket team and the following celebrations were to be remembered. When the winning run was hit, Smriti Mandhana could be spotted happily running across the field, rushing in to embrace Jemimah Rodrigues who was now doing her famous viral guitar motion. The images portrayed the uncomposed emotion of the time, the end of decades of tireless labor, stress and anticipation to fall apart into unbridled celebration.

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration After Defeating Australia

Rodrigues led the way with an unbeatable score of 127 and her team won, breaking the historic beliefs about the supremacy of Australia and made history in women ODI cricket. The sprint by Mandhana and the jovial guitar by Rodrigues were what provided the dramatic, human touch to such an accomplishment that the fans and the viewers knew that there was more than just theatrics involved and that it was a touch of what this win meant. The video started going viral on social media, and it was the best representation of the influence of the moment on more than just the runs and wickets.

📽️ Raw reactions after an ecstatic win 🥹 The #WomenInBlue celebrate a monumental victory and a record-breaking chase in Navi Mumbai 🥳 Get your #CWC25 tickets 🎟️ now: https://t.co/vGzkkgwXt4 #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/MSV9AMX4K1 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 31, 2025







BCCI Women Share The Video

Besides the figures and the spectacle, the scene highlighted the progress of women cricket in India and how such events are culturally echoed. The Indian dug out scurried up, to the centre, the players embracing, Rodrigues making a lap of recognition of the audience; every fact was suggestive of solidarity, faith, and the dismantling of ancient boundaries. This celebration featured in the match report, but also in a bigger story of sports, motivation, and identity, as India made it to the final.

