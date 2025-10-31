LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues' Match Winning Century Against Australia

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

Virat Kohli heaped praise on Jemimah Rodrigues for her amazing 127 that powered India to a monumental semi final win over Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025. Her calm and collected innings helped India lead a chase of a record total and end Australia’s long unbeaten run in World Cup matches and mark an important moment for Indian cricket.

Published: October 31, 2025 12:28:56 IST

In a semi final of a dramatic Women Cricket World Cup 2025, the India women national cricket team snatched a historic victory against the mighty Australia women national cricket team. India pursued a huge goal of 339 with five wickets and nine balls to spare, the greatest successful pursuit in the history of the One Day International of women. The core of that win was a steady 127 by Jemimah Rodrigues on 134 balls, which was needed at a time when her team needed strength and faith.

Virat Kohli’s Message To Jemimah Rodrigues 

Her performance was particularly noteworthy in that context since India had already lost three consecutive league stage games including to Australia and no one had anticipated their improvement. In the meantime, Australia had not won a match in the Women’s World Cup since losing in the 2017 semi finals and had the expectation of dominating the match. Rodrigues helped to shatter the myth of invincibility of the opponents by doing everything she could contributing to a dominating 167 run stand for the third wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur who scored 89.



One day the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli acknowledged the significance of the performance, congratulated the team on social media, and individually recognized the knock by Rodrigues. He referred to it as the real show of resilience, faith, and passion. His message emphasized that this moment is special not only in terms of the result, but of the way the result was attained. This victory places India in position to take on South Africa women national cricket squad in the final on 2 November with a wave of confidence and momentum due to the match defining role of Rodrigues.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:28 PM IST
