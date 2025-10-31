LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

The first T20I match between India and Australia was called off due to rain in Canberra and according to recent weather reports, there are chances of rain in Melbourne as well.

(Image Credit: @MCG via X)
(Image Credit: @MCG via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 31, 2025 10:18:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

In case the rain, which is predicted spoils the second T20I between the India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, one of the probable results will be the no result and the series will remain at the same level as the remaining matches. According to the weather forecast, there are high chances of rain and heavy cloud cover hence there is no likelihood of a full match. In the absence of a set number of overs bowled in either of the innings (one of the playing conditions) the competition can be terminated or cut short, a development that disappoints both the teams and the spectators.

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

In case rain spoils the middle of the match, the match result may also change drastically depending on the stage of the match. An example would be in case the first team is batting and it starts to rain during the second innings, a truncated chase may be established through an adjusted target i.e. using the Duckworth Lewis Stern method. The advantage or disadvantage of the team that bats second in that case may be determined by the way the overs are steeped down and the number of wickets left. On the other hand, in case of early rain, the game can be called off and no significant outcome is achieved, so both teams do not gain advantage and the momentum remains the same.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Weather 

Strategically, the weather of the day affects how the teams go about the match when it is rained. India may want to play first because there is a possibility of an interruption and get a good score in limited overs. Australia, who comes second, may seek to be flexible and prepared to a revised target. However, in case the weather does not give any outcome, the two teams will need to wait until the following match before they can be ahead in the series. The rain can therefore make the game less tactical and more of a situation where the outside factors take up the reign.

Also Read: IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 10:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3ind vs ausInd vs aus rainIND Vs AUS t20 live scoreIND vs AUS T20Isindia vs australia t20 rainmcg rain ind vs ausmcg weather reportmelbourne cricket ground weatherWhat Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain

RELATED News

Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

Remember When Khar Gymkhana Drops Jemimah Rodrigues’ Honorary Membership Amid Father’s Religious Conversion Controversy, Shockwaves In Mumbai!

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 31-10-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, and Significance of Lord Vishnu’s Awakening

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

Lenskart IPO Day 1: IPO Kicks Off, Strong Buzz As Massive Rs 69,700 Cr Valuation Eyewear Giant Hits Market

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?
What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?
What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?
What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

QUICK LINKS