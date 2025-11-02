IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

The women’s cricket match between the Indian ladies and the South African ladies has already been planned for the final of the Women’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 so soon as November 2, 2025, at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Both teams are coming in with a lot of energy, India wants to be crowned the Women’s World Cup title holder for the first time, and South Africa is likewise targeting its first trophy, thus a new champion is guaranteed this year.

When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

In addition, the match time is set to be at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 PM. For Indian fans, the live broadcasting of this mega final will be done by the Star Sports Network in Hindi and English through its different channels. Digital streaming rights have also been obtained, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Some sources have also included JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar as the digital platforms for viewing access. In certain territories, international viewers can opt for ICC.tv.

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming

This final is going to be a real thriller, after India’s stunning performance in the semi finals where they knocked out Australia and a consistent South Africa all the way to the finals, it is all down to this one game. The audience in Navi Mumbai will be huge and both teams will try their best to impress on the day. With the live streaming and broadcasting details now cleared, fans can rest assured that their access is sorted ahead of time and they won’t miss a single second of what could turn out to be a historical victory for women’s cricket in India.

Also Read: How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto