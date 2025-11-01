LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

India's stunning journey to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final was a display of grit and determination, which will end with a grand battle against South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, Nerul. Public transport is advisable since the road traffic is very heavy and parking space is limited, but fans can still easily get to the venue by train, bus, or taxi.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 1, 2025 20:27:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

The development of the India women’s national cricket team through the portal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has been a saga of resilience and redemption indirectly. At first, they were not able to get supporters but they gradually made the audience support them with a show of power and the epic semi final against the champions. A mixture of talent, daring, and strong self esteem was then showcased. They not only secured their status as competitors for the greatest prize but also communicated a very loud and clear message, this Indian team is perfectly placed at the right time in the world spotlight.

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Train

In case you are on the Western line for instance, Churchgate, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, just take a local train to Dadar or Wadala Road and then switch to the Harbour line going to Panvel and alight at Nerul Station. From there, the stadium is about a 10 minute auto ride or a 20 minute walk away. If your route is the Central line for example from CST, Byculla, or Ghatkopar, then go to Kurla or Wadala Road and take the Harbour line to Panvel, getting off at Nerul station. If you are traveling on the Harbour line already Vashi, Belapur, Panvel, you are on a very easy journey to Nerul, trains are regular and well connected.

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus

You can still have the buses operated by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) or Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) as your alternative means of transport. These buses will connect the main Mumbai suburbs to either Nerul Depot or D Y Patil University area. The buses will drop you at the very edge of the stadium’s outer area.

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Taxi Or Auto

If you choose to drive or call for a taxi, for the best guidance use navigation Google Maps or similar to get yourself to D Y Patil Stadium, Nerul. It is important, though, that you are aware that parking is likely to be very limited at the stadium, and the roads leading to the venue are very likely to be congested especially during major events. Nevertheless, car pooling, ride sharing or switching to public transport for the last leg can ease the issue.

Also Read: IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 8:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DY Patil Stadium directionsDY Patil Stadium routesdy-patil-stadiumhome-hero-pos-6How To Reach DY Patil StadiumHow To Reach DY Patil Stadium by carHow To Reach DY Patil Stadium by taxiHow To Reach DY Patil Stadium by trainICC Women World Cup 2025ICC Women World Cup 2025 FinalICC Women World Cup 2025 LiveIND W vs SA WIND W vs SA W Final

RELATED News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

Women’s ODI World Cup Final: BCCI Set To Reward Indian Team With Rs 125 Crore Prize Money If…

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get If They Win Against South Africa Women?

Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma to Become No1 T20I Run Getter, Fans Shocked by His Strike Rate

Smriti Mandhana Vs Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues Vs Chloe Tryon: Battles That Could Decide India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final

LATEST NEWS

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

‘Who’s Writing His Scripts?’ Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash For Remarks On Modi Govt At New York Gurudwara

Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Kills Co-Worker With Dumbbell In Bengaluru

Student Travel Insurance: The Smart Companion for Young Explorers

How Techjockey is Unlocking the ₹30,000 Crore AI Agents Boom for IndianSMEs

How Techjockey is Unlocking the ₹30,000 Crore AI Agents Boom for Indian SMEs

Bomb Threat At Hyderabad Airport: IndiGo Flight Averted After LTTE-ISI Blast Warning Email

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence After Khalistani Group Threatens Him For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, Says…

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

BeerBiceps Team Reveals the Future of Content Creation at ILH’s Freedom Champions Retreat

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto
How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto
How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto
How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

QUICK LINKS