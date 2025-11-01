How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

The development of the India women’s national cricket team through the portal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has been a saga of resilience and redemption indirectly. At first, they were not able to get supporters but they gradually made the audience support them with a show of power and the epic semi final against the champions. A mixture of talent, daring, and strong self esteem was then showcased. They not only secured their status as competitors for the greatest prize but also communicated a very loud and clear message, this Indian team is perfectly placed at the right time in the world spotlight.

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Train

In case you are on the Western line for instance, Churchgate, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, just take a local train to Dadar or Wadala Road and then switch to the Harbour line going to Panvel and alight at Nerul Station. From there, the stadium is about a 10 minute auto ride or a 20 minute walk away. If your route is the Central line for example from CST, Byculla, or Ghatkopar, then go to Kurla or Wadala Road and take the Harbour line to Panvel, getting off at Nerul station. If you are traveling on the Harbour line already Vashi, Belapur, Panvel, you are on a very easy journey to Nerul, trains are regular and well connected.

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus

You can still have the buses operated by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) or Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) as your alternative means of transport. These buses will connect the main Mumbai suburbs to either Nerul Depot or D Y Patil University area. The buses will drop you at the very edge of the stadium’s outer area.

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Taxi Or Auto

If you choose to drive or call for a taxi, for the best guidance use navigation Google Maps or similar to get yourself to D Y Patil Stadium, Nerul. It is important, though, that you are aware that parking is likely to be very limited at the stadium, and the roads leading to the venue are very likely to be congested especially during major events. Nevertheless, car pooling, ride sharing or switching to public transport for the last leg can ease the issue.

