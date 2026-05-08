Weather Today (8 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Weather Today (8 May, 2026) Live Updates (Image: AI Generated)

Weather Today (8 May, 2026) Live Updates: The weather forecast for Thursday shows mixed conditions across India because the northwest and northeast regions experience hot and humid weather while eastern and southern regions receive thunderstorms and rainfall. The temperature in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow remains above its normal range for the day. The public should avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon because isolated heatwave conditions will develop in certain areas. The region will experience moderate to heavy rainfall which will be accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning in specific locations of Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned that there will be water logging in low lying areas due to heavy rains. The pre monsoon activity will increase across southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu because isolated areas will receive additional rainfall. The heavy rain during the evenings will lead to heavy traffic jams at some metro cities. Except for some rain and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the weather will be pleasant in the mountain states as compared to the surrounding regions. Sea State has warned the east coast fishing boats to remain vigilant as rough sea weather has been experienced in the Bay of Bengal due to strong winds. Changing patterns are being watched by the weather authorities as the pre-monsoon season has begun in India with weather officials anticipating some more rainfall during the next few days. Keep an eye on the weather, more news to be posted soon. If there are any changes we will inform you of it.