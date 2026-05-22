Weather Today (22 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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India Weather Today (22 May, 2026) Live Updates: On 22 May 2026, Today, India is predicted to be facing an extreme heat wave with dry summers prevailing in most parts of the country. During this time in North India, especially Delhi-NCR , the day feels really hot, with temperatures going up to about 44°C-45°C, and night time is not any cooler, it stays around 34°C or around that. The IMD has warned about heat waves and people are being asked to avoid direct sun exposure during the most brutal hours of the day.

Overall the heat is, it feels even more intense across Rajasthan, and in a few pockets of Haryana, where temperatures are sitting between 45°C and 47°C, it ends up being one of the most scorching stretches in the country right now. As the conditions edge over toward Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the days stay hot but not quite as punishing as in northwest India, with daytime prediction around 41°C to 44°C.

Humidity also does its bit, and in multiple districts it adds extra heat stress, like it just lingers. In Central India Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh temperatures hover between 39°C and 43°C, and in a few areas the skies are partly cloudy , which does give a small amount of relief, even if it is brief.

Meanwhile, South India is comparatively mild but still warm. Cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad may see figures around 32°C to 37°C, while coastal areas such as Chennai and Kochi are expected to be humid, with temperatures roughly between 30°C and 34°C. In the East of the country, including West Bengal and Odisha, heat and humidity blend together to lift temperatures to about 36°C-40°C, and in the coastal belt the ‘feels like’ temperature is noticeably higher. In general, the present situation in India is under widespread heat wave pattern with high temperature during the day/less cooling during the night in many parts of the country. Authorities have again urged people to drink water and wear light clothing, and minimise outdoor activity during peak hours.