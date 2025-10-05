IND W:67/2(13) Vs PAK W |India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Comes Up To The Crease!

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score and Updates | IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Scorecard From Colombo, SL LIVE: India Women’s team have an ideal ODI score book against Pakistan women’s team with 11 matches won so far. In the 2025 Women world cup, India began well with a resounding victory over Sri Lanka, and Pakistan did not fare well in their first game against Bangladesh. Going into the India Pakistan conflict, India are obvious odds on favorites due to their historical superiority and their present day performance. Pakistan won the toss and picks bowling.

IND-W vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025 (Image Credit: ICC via X)

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score and Updates | IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Scorecard From Colombo, SL LIVE: In 11 occasions between India and Pakistan, India has won 11 consecutive women’s ODIs with no Pakistan victory yet. Their last dispute was at the 2022 Women’s world cup where India won by a resounding 107 runs. India joined the 2025 Women’s World Cup with optimism on the back of fine performance. After falling to 124/6 in their first match of the tournament, a decisive 103 run alliance between Amanjot Kaur (57) and Deepti Sharma (53) repositioned India. They were assisted in pushing their total by a late cameo by Sneh Rana. Deepti Sharma (3/54) and Sneh Rana (2/32) with the ball broke down the Sri Lankan pursuit and ensured a 59 run victory. The campaign in Pakistan, however, started badly. In the match against Bangladesh, they were out bowled 129 and defeated by 7 wickets. Despite a neat 1/14 in 8 over bowling by Diana Baig that included three maids, the breaking line up did not offer sufficient support. Although Pakistan had been consistent in the home qualifiers and had performed well in a series against South Africa, this did not carry over to a solid beginning in the world cup. Conversely, India goes into their India Pakistan confrontation on a solid ground, historically and form wise, and thus are prohibitive favourites on the head to head advantage. Pakistan won the toss and picks bowling.

IND W vs PAK W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Scorecard From Colombo, SL LIVE

Playing XI Of India W vs Pakistan W Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 6

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal