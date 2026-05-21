Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC | Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade. Ezzejjari Equalises, Cancels Out Alfred’s Goal. Half-time at the Kishore Bharati Stadium and East Bengal are trailing 1-0 against Inter Kashi in a tense title-decider courtesy of Alfred Planas’ goal. The ISL 2025-26 title would presently be gifted to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, whose contest against SC Delhi is still goal-less in the half-time break. Elsewhere, Mumbai City FC are also locked at 0-0 with Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC are at 0-0 with Odisha FC. Now East Bengal face a mammoth task in the second half to keep their championship hopes alive. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
News coming in from the Mumbai game and as expected, the Islanders have taken the lead through Ralte 1-0! The path is clear now for the Red and Gold Brigade!
GOOOAAL!!! East Bengal take the lead!!!! Mohammad Rashid volleys it in through a brilliant ball from Bipin!!! CRAZY SCENES AT THE KISHORE BHARATI!! THIS COULD BE IT!!!
70 minutes into the clock and East Bengal remain at the top of the table as of now. A goal from them now will surely confirm their chances of winning the game. Sojberg is coming on for Ezzejjari. Souvik is on for Anwar now.
Another update coming in that Punjab FC are now down to 10-man!
News coming in from the Salt Lake Stadium! Mohun Bagan are now trailing in the game! 1-0 to SC Delhi! As we speak, Nandhakumar Sekar’s powerful shot was expertly saved by the Kashi Keeper! It’s still 0-0 in the Mumbai-Punjab and Jamshedpur-Odisha match.