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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC | Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

🕒 Updated: May 21, 2026 21:13:08 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL 2025-26
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL 2025-26

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade. Ezzejjari Equalises, Cancels Out Alfred’s Goal. Half-time at the Kishore Bharati Stadium and East Bengal are trailing 1-0 against Inter Kashi in a tense title-decider courtesy of Alfred Planas’ goal. The ISL 2025-26 title would presently be gifted to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, whose contest against SC Delhi is still goal-less in the half-time break. Elsewhere, Mumbai City FC are also locked at 0-0 with Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC are at 0-0 with Odisha FC. Now East Bengal face a mammoth task in the second half to keep their championship hopes alive. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

East Bengal have been resilient throughout the campaign but also had frustrating moments where valuable points slipped away. Draws against lower-placed teams, including Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC earlier in the season, prevented them from pulling away at the top comfortably.

Those setbacks aside, Bruzon has managed to keep his side composed during the title run-in. The Spaniard will demand his players cope with the pressure and deliver in arguably the club’s biggest league game for a number of years.

East Bengal will likely attack right from the start, knowing the importance of the match and not allowing Inter Kashi to gain any confidence in the game.

Inter Kashi Preview

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi have had a quietly impressive debut ISL campaign. And the new club has had a comfortable escape from relegation and some notable performances against better opposition this season.

Interim coach Abhijit Mondal has managed a decent job in steadying the ship after Antonio Lopez Habas left the club. He has kept consecutive clean sheets in Inter Kashi’s colours, including a hard-fought goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Those displays at the back will give the side confidence ahead of their final game of the season. Ex-East Bengal player Mondal will be eager to frustrate the league leaders and maybe spoil their party.

Head-To-Head Record

This is the first meeting in any competition between East Bengal and Inter Kashi. Inter Kashi are a new club formed in 2023 so the two sides have never met before. This adds an interesting layer to an already high-pressure encounter. Both sides have history to write in Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • 21:09 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-2 EBFC After 78 Minutes

    News coming in from the Mumbai game and as expected, the Islanders have taken the lead through Ralte 1-0! The path is clear now for the Red and Gold Brigade!

  • 21:07 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-2 EBFC After 74 Minutes

    GOOOAAL!!! East Bengal take the lead!!!! Mohammad Rashid volleys it in through a brilliant ball from Bipin!!! CRAZY SCENES AT THE KISHORE BHARATI!! THIS COULD BE IT!!!

  • 21:04 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-1 EBFC After 71 Minutes

    70 minutes into the clock and East Bengal remain at the top of the table as of now. A goal from them now will surely confirm their chances of winning the game. Sojberg is coming on for Ezzejjari. Souvik is on for Anwar now. 

  • 20:56 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-1 EBFC After 64 Minutes

    Another update coming in that Punjab FC are now down to 10-man! 

  • 20:55 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: IKA 1-1 EBFC After 63 Minutes

    News coming in from the Salt Lake Stadium! Mohun Bagan are now trailing in the game! 1-0 to SC Delhi! As we speak, Nandhakumar Sekar’s powerful shot was expertly saved by the Kashi Keeper! It’s still 0-0 in the Mumbai-Punjab and Jamshedpur-Odisha match. 

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC | Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC | Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC | Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC | Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC | Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 1-2 EBFC | Mohammad Rashid Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

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