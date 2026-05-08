Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: UAE Issues Nationwide Missile Alert, Air Defences Activated As Trump Says US Destroyers Came Under Iranian Fire

Iran-US War Live Updates: UAE issues missile threat alert as air defences intercept attacks amid rising Iran-US tensions over Hormuz crisis. Photo: AI.

The United Arab Emirates has issued a nationwide missile threat alert. Air defence systems are currently engaging what authorities described as an active missile threat over the country. Residents have been urged to remain indoors and follow official advisories.The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority asked people not to approach or photograph debris from intercepted missiles.

“Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates,” the authority said in an official advisory.

UAE Air Defences Activated

The alert comes at a time of heightened instability across the Gulf region, with concerns growing over the security situation around key shipping routes and military activity involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Authorities in the UAE have not released further operational details about the ongoing interceptions, but officials confirmed that air defence systems were actively responding to the threat.

Iran, US Discuss Temporary Framework To Halt Fighting

Amid the escalating military tensions, Iran and the United States are reportedly discussing a tentative one-page framework aimed at pausing hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping.

According to The New York Times, which cited three senior Iranian officials familiar with the negotiations, the proposal under discussion would establish a 30-day pause in fighting while broader talks continue on a long-term agreement.

One of the key sticking points in the negotiations reportedly concerns the future of Iran’s nuclear programme and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Trump Claims US Destroyers Passed Through Strait Of Hormuz ‘Under Fire’

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that three US Navy destroyers successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite coming under attack.

Trump claimed that while the American warships were not damaged, Iranian attackers suffered significant losses.

In a post on social media, Trump wrote, “Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers.”

His remarks came after the US military said it had carried out strikes on Iranian military targets following attacks on three American destroyers operating in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Accuses Washington Of Launching First Strike

Iran, however, accused the United States of initiating the confrontation.

Tehran said US forces attacked two vessels entering the Strait of Hormuz and also launched strikes inside Iranian territory. The US military maintained that its actions were carried out in response to attacks launched by Iran.

Trump also warned of further military action while signalling that Washington remained open to reaching an agreement with Tehran.

“We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” Trump said.

Concerns Rise Over Iran-US Ceasefire

The latest exchange has renewed concerns over the fragile ceasefire that came into effect on April 8, bringing an end to weeks of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Despite the truce, both countries have occasionally exchanged fire since the ceasefire took effect on April 7.