Iran–US-Israel War LIVE Updates: Trump Claims Iran Deal Possible In Days, Warns Of Quick Military Action If Talks Fail

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump warns Iran talks at breaking point, deal possible within days.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said negotiations with Iran were at a critical stage, warning that the situation could quickly shift from diplomacy to new military action if Tehran failed to provide what he described as the “right answers”. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, Trump said discussions between Washington and Tehran were “right on the borderline” between reaching an agreement and resuming strikes on the Islamic Republic.

“It’s right on the borderline, believe me,” Trump said when asked about the status of talks with Iran.

He added that the United States was prepared to move quickly if negotiations failed.

“If we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We’re all ready to go. We have to get the right answers — it would have to be a complete 100 percent good answers,” he said.

Trump Says Deal Could Come Within Days

Trump indicated that a breakthrough agreement could be reached soon and argued that a deal would prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

“If Iran made a deal, then it would save a lot of time, energy and lives,” he said, adding that an agreement could happen “very quickly, or (in) a few days.”

US has given a 72-hour diplomatic ultimatum to Iran to accept the deal. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in China for high-level discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, Trump expressed confidence that the conflict could end soon.

“We’re going to end that war very quickly,” he said.

US Vice President JD Vance also said the negotiating teams had made significant headway. Vance said both sides had made a “lot of progress” toward an agreement.

Iran Warns Against Return to War

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had learned from previous confrontations and cautioned against renewed conflict.

Araghchi warned that “a return to war will feature many more surprises”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was prepared to work with other coastal nations to establish protocols ensuring safe shipping traffic, although he did not provide additional details.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defended Tehran’s position, saying the country had consistently upheld its commitments while attempting to avoid war.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran had “consistently honored its commitments” and explored every possible avenue to prevent conflict. However, he also stressed that “all paths remain open” from Iran’s side as Trump continued to wait for what he called the “right answer”.

Pezeshkian further argued that attempts to force Iran into surrender through pressure would fail.

“Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war,” he wrote.

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