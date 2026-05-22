Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump’s ‘Very Drastic’ Warning To Iran, Says US Will Take Back Iran’s Uranium

Trump warns Iran on uranium stockpile as US-Iran talks progress amid Strait of Hormuz tensions and war fears.

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US does not want any disruption or tolls affecting the Strait of Hormuz and asserted that Washington would retrieve Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. His remarks came as indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran continued to gain momentum. According to Iran’s ISNA News Agency, both countries are currently engaged in discussions aimed at creating a framework for a possible agreement. The report stated that negotiators are exchanging messages and draft texts as part of the ongoing process.

An Iranian official earlier told Al Jazeera that the two sides were “very close” to reaching an understanding, raising expectations of a potential breakthrough after months of tensions.

Mediation Efforts Underway

The ISNA report said Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, is currently in Iran to discuss developments related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the diplomatic activity, reports say that it remains too early to determine whether the talks will ultimately lead to a final agreement.

Military Pressure From Trump

According to The Washington Post, the United States has significantly depleted its inventory of advanced missile defence interceptors after heavily supporting Israel during its war with Iran.

The report noted that the US has been “burning the candle at both ends” while assisting Israel’s defence operations, using large quantities of munitions in the process.

Iran Reviewing Latest US Proposal

Iran’s government is reviewing the latest proposal submitted by the United States for a possible agreement aimed at ending the nearly three-month-long war that has pushed global fuel prices higher, according to state media in Tehran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier on Thursday said there were “some good signs” emerging from the negotiations.

At the same time, Trump warned that the United States could take “very drastic” action if Iran refuses to surrender its uranium stockpiles.

Israeli Strikes Continue In Lebanon

Israel carried on with deadly bombardments in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry condemned an Israeli strike on a government hospital that reportedly injured nine people, including several hospital staff members.

Follow NewX Coverage On Iran-US-Israel War Live Here: