Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United Highlights ISL: KBFC 1-1 NEUFC At Full-Time | Rinzuala Makes It Up For Rodriguez’s Own-Goal

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on NEUFC in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL AS IT HAPPENED: Kerala Blasters FC were held to a late 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC. The Blasters led at half-time through an own goal by Andry Rodriguez after a deflected bicycle-kick attempt from Fallou, despite NEUFC creating better chances. NorthEast United found the equaliser in the 89th minute, with Rinzuala scoring to earn a point and deny Kerala a crucial win. Stay tuned for KBFC vs NEUFC live score, KBFC vs NEUFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs NEUFC encounter here on NewsX.

Kerala Blasters Preview

Kerala Blasters are feeling good about this match after a tough win over Bengaluru FC. The win helped them get some important points in their fight to move up the table. They are still in 13th place, but the win has given them some breathing room from the relegation zone and made the players and coaches feel better.

The Blasters will see this home game as a big chance to keep getting better under Ashley Westwood. Their recent games have shown that they are getting better at both defence and offence, especially when the pressure is on. Kerala Blasters will try to keep their momentum going and get two good results in a row by playing at home in Kochi, where they usually have a lot of fan support. A win here could be very important for moving up in the league and getting their confidence back as the season goes on. But the team still has a big problem with consistency, and this game is a chance for them to show that they are making progress.

NorthEast United Preview

NorthEast United FC comes to Kochi after losing two games in a row to Odisha FC and SC Delhi. They started their season off well with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC, but things have gone downhill since then. They have lost by a lot, which has shown their defensive weaknesses and inconsistency in attack.

The Highlanders are currently in the middle of the table and having trouble getting good results that would move them up into the top half. This game is very important for Juan Pedro Benali’s team because it gives them a chance to stop their slide and regain their confidence.

Even though they have had some problems lately, NorthEast United has shown that they can attack, but they have lost a lot of games because they can’t keep their structure for 90 minutes. Discipline and good defence will be very important for them to get a much-needed result against Kerala Blasters in a tough away game. A win would not only move them up in the standings, but it would also give them a big boost of confidence going into the next games.

Head-To-Head

Over the years, the rivalry between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC has been very close. Kerala Blasters have won 9 of the 24 times they have played each other, while NorthEast United has won 6. The other nine games ended in ties, which shows how evenly matched these teams have often been. This balanced record suggests that their next meeting will be competitive, with neither side clearly in charge. Both teams will see this game as a big chance to tilt the head-to-head balance even more in their favour, given how they’ve been playing lately and where they are in the league.