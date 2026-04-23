Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 OFC | Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on OFC in Kochi.
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Victor Bertomeu gives 1-0 lead to Kerala in the 13th minute. Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu. Kerala Blasters FC are set to host Odisha FC on April 23, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, in an important Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash. Three points could be very important since both teams are still looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle. Kerala Blasters are coming in with more momentum, and Odisha FC will be eager to end their bad run of form. Stay tuned for KBFC vs OFC live score, KBFC vs OFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs OFC encounter here on NewsX.
Victor breaks the deadlock!
12′ Bertomeu gives the Blasters an early lead! ⚡️
Yoke’s shot takes a deflection and falls kindly for the Spaniard, who takes a touch to control before slotting past Amrinder. 🔥
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— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 23, 2026
We have the first shot on target for Odisha FC! Rahim Ali has a crack from just outside the box with his left foot which forced Arsh to dive towards his left to make a save. Some respite for the OFC fans…
First proper action from Odisha FC, which prompted Arsh to come out of his line to clear the ball away as Rahim Ali was lurking. The visitors need more of this, if they want to have a chance against this compact side.
GOOOAL!! Kerala have the lead! Kevin Yoke’s long-range attempt was blocked and it somehow flew all the way into the OFC box falling to Victor, who left the defender for dead and the Kerala No. 7 tapped it in with ease with Amrinder routed to the spot! 1-0!!
Odisha FC are yet to trouble Kerala with a proper counter. It has been all Kerala as they enjoy more than 70% of the ball possesion.