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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 OFC | Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu

🕒 Updated: April 23, 2026 19:52:44 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on OFC in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Victor Bertomeu gives 1-0 lead to Kerala in the 13th minute. Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu. Kerala Blasters FC are set to host Odisha FC on April 23, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, in an important Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash. Three points could be very important since both teams are still looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle. Kerala Blasters are coming in with more momentum, and Odisha FC will be eager to end their bad run of form. Stay tuned for KBFC vs OFC live score, KBFC vs OFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs OFC encounter here on NewsX.

Kerala Blasters Preview

Ashley Westwood’s arrival has made Kerala Blasters FC look like a different team. The Tuskers have come back with more energy and faith after the international break, after a tough first half of the season.

Westwood’s first game was a disappointing 2-0 loss to SC Delhi, but the team’s response has been impressive. Kerala came back strong by beating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the Southern Derby. This win gave the club a boost of confidence.

After that, they tied with NorthEast United FC before putting on one of their best performances of the season, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-0. That win showed how much better the team’s defence was and how much sharper their attack was getting.

Kerala Blasters are in 11th place on the table with eight points from ten games. They know that another win could move them up to eighth place, which would give them some breathing room from the relegation zone. The Tuskers will feel good about their chances of getting another good result because they are playing at home in Kochi, where fans are always very supportive.

The Blasters will probably use their tight formation, quick changes, and attacking style to give the Odisha team, which has had trouble being consistent lately, a hard time.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC came into the ISL season as the underdogs, but they surprised a lot of people at first with how well they played. They started their campaign with a strong draw against Inter Kashi and then shocked NorthEast United FC with a convincing 4-1 win.

But things have gotten much worse for the Juggernauts since that good start. Odisha lost to Mumbai City FC by a score of 1-0 and then lost to FC Goa by a score of 3-1.

They were hoping to get the most points from their most recent game, a frustrating draw against Mohammedan SC. Instead, they are in a bad spot near the bottom of the standings because they lost points.

Odisha is in 13th place with only six points and hasn’t won in four games. They know that a win in Kochi could make things a lot better for them and ease the pressure that is building.

Odisha needs to be more aggressive in attack and tighten up their defence if they want to win. They can still give Kerala trouble if they can get their confidence back from the start of the season.

Team News

Before this game, Kerala Blasters have a few things on their minds. Danish and Karim both hurt their hamstrings in the last game against Jamshedpur FC, and the club’s medical staff is keeping a close eye on them.

Amawia had ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season, which is a big blow to the team.

There is good news, though: Matias Hernandes is back in the running after serving his suspension against Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC doesn’t have to worry about any major injuries or suspensions before this game, so they will have almost all of their players available.

Live Updates

  • 19:51 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates ISL: KBFC 1-0 OFC After 23 Minutes

    Victor breaks the deadlock! 

  • 19:50 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates: KBFC 1-0 OFC After 21 Minutes

    We have the first shot on target for Odisha FC! Rahim Ali has a crack from just outside the box with his left foot which forced Arsh to dive towards his left to make a save. Some respite for the OFC fans…

  • 19:46 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates: KBFC 1-0 OFC After 17 Minutes

    First proper action from Odisha FC, which prompted Arsh to come out of his line to clear the ball away as Rahim Ali was lurking. The visitors need more of this, if they want to have a chance against this compact side. 

  • 19:41 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates ISL: KBFC 1-0 OFC After 13 Minutes

    GOOOAL!! Kerala have the lead! Kevin Yoke’s long-range attempt was blocked and it somehow flew all the way into the OFC box falling to Victor, who left the defender for dead and the Kerala No. 7 tapped it in with ease with Amrinder routed to the spot! 1-0!!

  • 19:40 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates: KBFC 0-0 OFC After 12 Minutes

    Odisha FC are yet to trouble Kerala with a proper counter. It has been all Kerala as they enjoy more than 70% of the ball possesion.

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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 OFC | Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu

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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 OFC | Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 OFC | Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 OFC | Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 OFC | Manjapadda Eye Bright Start At Home, Focus On Franchu

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