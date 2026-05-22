Kerala State Lottery Result Today 22.05.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No

Kerala Lottery Live

Kerala Lottery Result Today (22-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Friday Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Friday Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Wednesday, with 7 draws in total. The Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Friday lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Friday Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Friday Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.