Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams Star For Lahore Qalandars, Break Zalmi’s Undefeated Streak

LQ vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, LQ vs PZ live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Peshawar live streaming on YouTube.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: Lahore Qalandars won the clash by six wickets thanks to some impressive cameos from Sikandar Raza (29 off 11) and Daniel Sams (35* off 15). The two batters provided the finishing touches to the chase. Fakhar Zaman remained unbeaten after opening the innings and scored a anchoring half-century. Khurram Shahzad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Raza, and Sufiyan Muqeem were among the wickets for Peshawar Zalmi.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had an outstanding batting effort after being put in to bat. With a few strong deliveries, Shaheen Afridi dismissed Vince and Mendis. However, Babar Azam and Michael Bracewell (83 off 45) kept the scoreboard moving. They tossed the bad balls aside and played each ball according to its merits. As his innings went on, Babar shifted his strategy and hit a fifty. He soon fell against the flow of play, but Iftikhar entered the game and skillfully timed the ball from the outset. In his cameo, he hit five boundaries to maintain the momentum. In the meantime, Bracewell raised the ante and played creative shots to continuously find the boundaries.

Toss Update: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

This season, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has seen a number of high-scoring games. Given how little the conditions change, chasing would be the better course of action in this situation. Both teams will need to use the new ball since early wickets might be critical.

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Results

Match Date Opponent Venue Result Score/Margin 1 Mar 26, 2026 Hyderabad Kingsmen Lahore Win Won by 69 runs 2 Mar 29, 2026 Karachi Kings Lahore Loss Lost by 4 wickets 3 Apr 03, 2026 Multan Sultans Lahore Win Won by 20 runs 4 Apr 09, 2026 Islamabad United Karachi Loss Lost by 9 wickets 5 Apr 11, 2026 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Loss Lost by 76 runs 6 Apr 17, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Loss Lost by 6 wickets 7 Apr 18, 2026 Rawalpindiz Karachi Win Won by 32 runs 8 Apr 21, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Win Won by 9 runs 9 Apr 23, 2026 Karachi Kings Lahore Loss Lost by 5 wickets

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Results

Match Date Opponent Venue Result Score / Margin 1 Mar 28 Rawalpindiz Lahore Win PZ: 218/5, RWP: 214/4 2 Mar 31 Islamabad United Lahore No Result Abandoned (Rain) 3 Apr 08 Hyderabad Kingsmen Karachi Win Won by 4 wickets 4 Apr 09 Karachi Kings Karachi Win Won by 159 runs 5 Apr 11 Lahore Qalandars Karachi Win Won by 76 runs 6 Apr 13 Multan Sultans Karachi Win Won by 24 runs 7 Apr 15 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Win Won by 8 wickets 8 Apr 19 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Win Won by 118 runs 9 Apr 22 Karachi Kings Lahore Win PZ: 186/3, KK: 182/9

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shahab Khan, Mohammad Naeem

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), James Vince, Kusal Mendis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali