LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Aligarh accident concussion protocol IPL NIT Silchar amit shah Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran arvind kejriwal aap K Kavitha Cricket australia influencer viral video splitsvilla donald trump Aligarh accident concussion protocol IPL NIT Silchar amit shah Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran arvind kejriwal aap K Kavitha Cricket australia influencer viral video splitsvilla donald trump Aligarh accident concussion protocol IPL NIT Silchar amit shah Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran arvind kejriwal aap K Kavitha Cricket australia influencer viral video splitsvilla donald trump Aligarh accident concussion protocol IPL NIT Silchar amit shah Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran arvind kejriwal aap K Kavitha Cricket australia influencer viral video splitsvilla
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Aligarh accident concussion protocol IPL NIT Silchar amit shah Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran arvind kejriwal aap K Kavitha Cricket australia influencer viral video splitsvilla donald trump Aligarh accident concussion protocol IPL NIT Silchar amit shah Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran arvind kejriwal aap K Kavitha Cricket australia influencer viral video splitsvilla donald trump Aligarh accident concussion protocol IPL NIT Silchar amit shah Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran arvind kejriwal aap K Kavitha Cricket australia influencer viral video splitsvilla donald trump Aligarh accident concussion protocol IPL NIT Silchar amit shah Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran arvind kejriwal aap K Kavitha Cricket australia influencer viral video splitsvilla
LIVE TV
Live

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams Star For Lahore Qalandars, Break Zalmi’s Undefeated Streak

🕒 Updated: April 25, 2026 23:41:10 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

LQ vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, LQ vs PZ live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Peshawar live streaming on YouTube.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: Lahore Qalandars won the clash by six wickets thanks to some impressive cameos from Sikandar Raza (29 off 11) and Daniel Sams (35* off 15). The two batters provided the finishing touches to the chase. Fakhar Zaman remained unbeaten after opening the innings and scored a anchoring half-century. Khurram Shahzad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Raza, and Sufiyan Muqeem were among the wickets for Peshawar Zalmi.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had an outstanding batting effort after being put in to bat. With a few strong deliveries, Shaheen Afridi dismissed Vince and Mendis. However, Babar Azam and Michael Bracewell (83 off 45) kept the scoreboard moving. They tossed the bad balls aside and played each ball according to its merits. As his innings went on, Babar shifted his strategy and hit a fifty. He soon fell against the flow of play, but Iftikhar entered the game and skillfully timed the ball from the outset. In his cameo, he hit five boundaries to maintain the momentum. In the meantime, Bracewell raised the ante and played creative shots to continuously find the boundaries. 

Toss Update: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi. 

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

This season, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has seen a number of high-scoring games. Given how little the conditions change, chasing would be the better course of action in this situation. Both teams will need to use the new ball since early wickets might be critical.

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score/Margin

1

Mar 26, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Lahore

Win

Won by 69 runs

2

Mar 29, 2026

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

3

Apr 03, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Win

Won by 20 runs

4

Apr 09, 2026

Islamabad United

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 9 wickets

5

Apr 11, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 76 runs

6

Apr 17, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 6 wickets

7

Apr 18, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Win

Won by 32 runs

8

Apr 21, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Win

Won by 9 runs

9

Apr 23, 2026

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 5 wickets

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score / Margin

1

Mar 28

Rawalpindiz

Lahore

Win

PZ: 218/5, RWP: 214/4

2

Mar 31

Islamabad United

Lahore

No Result

Abandoned (Rain)

3

Apr 08

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Karachi

Win

Won by 4 wickets

4

Apr 09

Karachi Kings

Karachi

Win

Won by 159 runs

5

Apr 11

Lahore Qalandars

Karachi

Win

Won by 76 runs

6

Apr 13

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Win

Won by 24 runs

7

Apr 15

Quetta Gladiators

Karachi

Win

Won by 8 wickets

8

Apr 19

Quetta Gladiators

Karachi

Win

Won by 118 runs

9

Apr 22

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Win

PZ: 186/3, KK: 182/9

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shahab Khan, Mohammad Naeem

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), James Vince, Kusal Mendis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali

Live Updates

  • 23:25 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: LQ Win By 6 Wickets!

    It is Daniel Sams who smashed the winning runs on the third ball of the final over to keep the playoff hopes alive for Lahore Qalandars. 

  • 23:17 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Muqeem Bowls Out!

    Sufiyan Muqeem has bowled out his four overs and was hit for a four as the 18th over went for eight runs. With the game slipping away from Peshawar Zalmi, questions must be asked to Babar Azam on his decision to introduce Sufiyan Muqeem so late in the clash. 

  • 23:12 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Sams With A Huge Cameo!

    Daniel Sams has played a more than useful cameo for the Qalandars. The Australian batter smashed 20 runs off the 17th over and has almost sealed the win for LQ.

  • 23:06 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Muqeem Gets The Big Fish

    Is that the game for Peshawar Zalmi? Sufiyan Muqeem has once again turned up for his team. Sikandar Raza smashed him for a four and a six off consecutive balls, before he got out in one of the most unfortunate ways. Raza was dismissed hit wicket on the fifth ball of the 16th over. 

  • 22:59 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Can Raza Help Qalandars Qualfiy?

    Sikandar Raza has brought Lahore Qalandars back into this game. The Zimbabwean batter smashed a couple of sixes and a four on the trot to end the 15th over. Thanks to his onslaught, LQ need 53 runs in 30 balls.

Load More
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams Star For Lahore Qalandars, Break Zalmi’s Undefeated Streak

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams Star For Lahore Qalandars, Break Zalmi’s Undefeated Streak

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams Star For Lahore Qalandars, Break Zalmi’s Undefeated Streak
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams Star For Lahore Qalandars, Break Zalmi’s Undefeated Streak
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams Star For Lahore Qalandars, Break Zalmi’s Undefeated Streak
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams Star For Lahore Qalandars, Break Zalmi’s Undefeated Streak

QUICK LINKS