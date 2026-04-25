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Home > Entertainment News > Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love

Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love

Casting director Shanoo Sharma announced her marriage in a private ceremony, keeping her husband’s identity secret, while celebrities flooded her post with wishes.

Shanoo Sharma Marries in Low-Key Ceremony (Image: Instagram/ shanoosharmarahihai)
Shanoo Sharma Marries in Low-Key Ceremony (Image: Instagram/ shanoosharmarahihai)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 25, 2026 21:49:22 IST

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Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love

Casting director Shanoo Sharma has surprised fans and the film industry by announcing her wedding. She shared the news on social media on Saturday, posting pictures from the ceremony. The images showed Shanoo Sharma dressed in a traditional red outfit, while her husband wore an ivory ensemble.

Reports say that the ceremony appeared to be a small and private affair. It was attended only by close family members and friends, with no big celebrity presence. Despite her strong connections in the film industry, Shanoo Sharma chose to keep the celebration simple and personal.

Who Is Shanoo Sharma’s Husband? Mystery Continues

One detail that stood out was that Shanoo Sharma did not reveal the identity of her husband. While she shared glimpses of the wedding, she chose to keep his name and background completely private. This has left fans curious about who the man is.

Announcing her marriage, Shanoo Sharma wrote, “With God’s Grace, I found the greatest man to walk this Earth.” She added that they had “made it official” in the morning, surrounded by their parents’ blessings and love from close ones. She also hinted that more celebrations are still to come, but did not share any more details about her husband.

Celebrities Shower Love on Shanoo Sharma After Wedding News

Soon after the announcement, wishes started pouring in from across the film industry. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra were among the first to react to Shanoo Sharma’s post.

Kriti wrote, “Wowww!!! Congratulations”, while Ranveer responded with heart emojis. Parineeti called it the “greatest news”, and Bhoomi Pednekar said her heart felt full, calling it a special day. Varun Dhawan and Khushi Kapoor also shared heart emojis. Others like Sharvari Wagh, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna also congratulated the couple.

Shanoo Sharma’s Journey with Yash Raj Films and Industry Influence

As per reports, Shanoo Sharma has been a key figure at Yash Raj Films for many years. She is known for discovering and shaping the careers of many popular actors in Hindi cinema.

She introduced Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat, Bhoomi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Vaani Kapoor in Shuddh Desi Romance. She also played a role in casting Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade. While Anushka Sharma’s debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is often credited to Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma was involved in identifying and shortlisting her early on.

Recent Work and Past Statements by Shanoo Sharma

More recently, Shanoo Sharma cast newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara, which went on to become a blockbuster. Her work continues to shape new talent in the industry.

Last year, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India about Ranveer Singh’s departure from a talent agency, Shanoo Sharma had said, “It didn’t hurt that he left. He’s going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There’s a reason why he must be going, there’s a reason why the production house is okay with him going. I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on,” showing her balanced view on professional changes.

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Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love

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Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love

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Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love
Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love
Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love
Shanoo Sharma Ties Knot: Who Did YRF Casting Director Marry In A Quiet Ceremony As Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Shower Love

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