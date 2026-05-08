LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
The result of the CBSE Class 12 2026 exam is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon on its official website, for lakhs of students all around the country. The CBSE has already completed the evaluation process by the on-screen marking system, a digital process of marking answer keys to ensure accurate, consistent and speedy evaluation, and now it is ready to declare the results.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will publish the Class 12 results 2026 online. Students can check the Class 12 Result 2026 of the CBSE by visiting the official portal and logging in with their roll number and other details.
Official websites of CBSE to check Class 12 Result 2026 and download CBSE Class 12 Marksheet:
Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 from the above genuine portals only and should not check from other sources to avoid confusion.
The CBSE class 12 results for 2026 can be released anytime between 11 May and 15 May 2026. Students should keep their login details ready beforehand to check their results once announced.
Students who do not feel happy with their marks can apply for verification of their marks or a photocopy of their answer sheets.
They can also apply for re-evaluation of questions. Students should know that re-evaluation is only allowed for theory papers. They have to pay a fee for each question. After re-evaluation the final result will be considered final.
Students can check their results on the CBSE websites like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. On the day of the results, these websites are very slow because of heavy traffic. So students should keep websites open to avoid delays.