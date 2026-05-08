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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 8, 2026 12:05:56 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The result of the CBSE Class 12 2026 exam is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon on its official website, for lakhs of students all around the country. The CBSE has already completed the evaluation process by the on-screen marking system, a digital process of marking answer keys to ensure accurate, consistent and speedy evaluation, and now it is ready to declare the results.

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Live Updates

  • 12:05 (IST) 08 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Which official websites to download results?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education will publish the Class 12 results 2026 online. Students can check the Class 12 Result 2026 of the CBSE by visiting the official portal and logging in with their roll number and other details.

    Official websites of CBSE to check Class 12 Result 2026 and download CBSE Class 12 Marksheet:

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbse.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in

    Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 from the above genuine portals only and should not check from other sources to avoid confusion.

  • 12:04 (IST) 08 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Is final cross-checking underway before CBSE Class 12 result 2026?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education is currently conducting final-level cross-checking of marks to ensure accuracy before declaring the Class 12 Result 2026. The evaluation process has already been completed across most centres.

    Officials have said this verification stage is the final step before the result compilation is completed. Once the process is over, the board will proceed with publishing the results.

    The CBSE Class 12 results are expected to be announced in the third week of May 2026.

  • 12:01 (IST) 08 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What are expected dates in which result can be released?

    The CBSE class 12 results for 2026 can be released anytime between 11 May and 15 May 2026. Students should keep their login details ready beforehand to check their results once announced.

  • 12:01 (IST) 08 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What should students do after the results are released?

    Students who do not feel happy with their marks can apply for verification of their marks or a photocopy of their answer sheets.

    They can also apply for re-evaluation of questions. Students should know that re-evaluation is only allowed for theory papers. They have to pay a fee for each question. After re-evaluation the final result will be considered final.

  • 11:36 (IST) 08 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Where to check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026?

    Students can check their results on the CBSE websites like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. On the day of the results, these websites are very slow because of heavy traffic. So students should keep websites open to avoid delays.

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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