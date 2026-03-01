LIVE | IND vs WI Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav-Led India Face West Indies Hurdle in Virtual Quarterfinal at Eden Gardens

IND vs WI Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026: Catch IND vs WI Live Score, live cricket score, IND vs WI live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of India vs West Indies Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Kolkata here on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming of IND vs WI on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar

IND vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Today Match Updates. Photo: ICC- X

IND vs WI Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: India face the West Indies on 1 March 2026, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a high-stakes Super 8 clash that is effectively a virtual quarter-final. Stay tuned for IND vs WI live score, live cricket score, IND vs WI live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IND vs WI live cricket match here on NewsX. With South Africa having already secured the top spot in Group 1, the equation for this match is simple: the winner advances to the semifinals, while the loser is eliminated.

India enter this do-or-die fixture with renewed confidence following a dominant 72-run victory over Zimbabwe, where they posted a massive 256 runs. Opener Abhishek Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were instrumental in that win, and the team will rely heavily on their aggressive “fearless” brand of cricket. The bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah and the spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, will be crucial in containing a dangerous West Indies middle order.

The West Indies, however, remain a formidable threat with power hitters like Shimron Hetmyer and captain Shai Hope. Historically, while India lead in overall T20Is, the Caribbean side hold a 3-1 advantage in T20 World Cup meetings. Weather conditions in Kolkata are expected to be clear and sunny, though a washout would favor the West Indies due to their superior Net Run Rate. With a semi-final spot against England on the line, fans can expect a high-octane battle.

IND vs WI Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Clash

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson.