LIVE| Kerala State Lottery Result Today 21.04.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-516 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result Today (21-04-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Sthree-Sakthi SS-516 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree-Sakthi SS-516 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SS’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Sunday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree-Sakthi SS-516 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Sthree-Sakthi SS-516 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree-Sakthi SS-516 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No-
Second Prize Winners Ticket No –
Third Prize Winners Ticket No
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Sthree-Sakthi SS-516 Lottery Series-
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No –
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
7th Prize Winners Ticket No-
8th Prize Winners Ticket No-
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
Prize Breakdown:
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore (1 winner)
2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakhs (1 winner)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakhs (1 winner)
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 (11 winners)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 (19 winners)
5th Prize: ₹2,000 (6 winners)
6th Prize: ₹1,000 (25 winners)
7th Prize: ₹500 (76 winners)
8th Prize: ₹200 (92 winners)
9th Prize: ₹100 (150 winners)
Kerala State includes types of seasonal “bumper” lotteries in excluding to the weekly ones, like Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.
The Kerala lottery result SS-516 for Tuesday’s lucky draw will be declared by 3 PM.
The SS-516 Kerala Lottery draw is scheduled for today. The winning numbers will be announced during the live draw, which begins at 2:55 PM. The official Kerala Lottery Result for April 21, 2026, will be announced shortly after the draw starts.
Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.