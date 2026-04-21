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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Khesari Lal Yadav sparked buzz after a viral Battleground clip showed him playfully flirting with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The moment drew mixed reactions online, with fans divided between calling it fun banter and questioning his conduct as a married star.

(Image Credit: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 21, 2026 09:27:38 IST

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Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Khesari Lal Yadav has been in the news again, this time due to his participation in the reality show Battleground where he exudes on-screen chemistry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and this has created a lot of buzz. One of the viral videos of the show depict the married Bhojpuri star flirting innocently with Priyanka, famous on television with her Naagin like character. The humorous exchange of banter, teasing, and compliments soon drew attention of fans in the social media.

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: In the video, Khesari is caught gawking at Priyanka and openly admitting his liking of her all in a humorous and light hearted manner. He even displays his body in the segment, which contributes to the entertainment value and elicits applause. Priyanka, in her turn, seems to be amused and her banter is met with equal wit and confidence. Their spirited conversation has been a point of discussion among the audience with many admiring the on-screen energy of the two. The video has however got mixed reactions online.



Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Though one part of the fans found the playful camaraderie to be harmless entertainment, others were concerned with the suitability of Khesari acting that way considering he is a married man. This polarization has merely contributed to the virality of the clip with the argument on where to draw a line on fun and propriety in the reality shows raging on the various platforms. Regardless of the controversy, the moment has certainly contributed to the buzz about the show, attracting more attention to the show and contestants. Both Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been in the limelight since the circulating clip and fans have been discussing their interaction enthusiastically. Be it considered a harmless flirting or a step too far, the viral video has made sure that the duo remains a trend, with audiences glued to it and the conversation unstopped.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: ₹100 Crore Mark Achieved, But Monday Blues Keep Akshay Kumar’s Film Behind Jolly LLB 3 And Housefull 5

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Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video
Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video
Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video
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