Live Updates: Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026 Out Today at chseodisha.nic.in, TN SSLC Result Declared, MHT CET Answer Key Released; Check Latest Result Links, Admit Cards and Exam Updates

From board exam results and entrance tests' answer keys to admit cards, follow every major education update from across India. Stay updated on the TN SSLC Result 2026, Odisha CHSE Class 12 result, MHT CET answer key, NEET UG 2026 re-exam and all important announcements for school boards, competitive exams and higher education institutions.
Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit card, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu releases the TN SSLC Result 2026 on 20th May, 2026, at 9:30 am. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, released the Class 12 Result 2026 on 20th May, 2026, at 12:30 pm. A report of all streams for arts, science and commerce will be released through a press conference. The MH CET answer key has been released on its official website.
Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations.
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.
This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.
Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject and an aggregate to pass the Odisha Class 12 examination. If candidates do not clear minimum qualifying marks or have no papers to be marked, they will have to attempt supplementary examinations of the Odisha Board, which they will be informed of later.
This year the science stream has recorded the highest pass percentage, which is at 88.8 per cent. Along with the science stream, the commerce stream also did well, with an overall pass percentage of 88.7 per cent. The arts stream had a pass percentage of 84 per cent.
The overall success rate of the Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 was 82.45%. The board today at about 12:30 notified the results of different streams, namely, science, commerce, arts and vocational courses.
Students should carefully check all the details, such as the following, provided in the provisional marks sheet: Name and personal details Roll number Marks obtained in each subject Overall score Qualifying status Any discrepancy should be reported to school authorities or the board immediately for rectification. The online scorecard released today will be provisional until original certificates and certified consolidated marksheets are handed out to students via schools thereafter. The result of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, is one of the most awaited academic announcements among the students seeking admissions to undergraduate programmes in various universities and colleges in India. ...
Candidates need to complete the following steps to check and download the provisional scorecard:
Candidates are advised to have their admit cards handy for a quick login process.